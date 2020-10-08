Best Morgana support build in League of Legends season 10

Morgana can be one of the most frustrating supports to play against in a League of Legends solo queue game when in the right hands.

The Fallen punishes immobile champions and is a nuisance to deal with, even if she is behind, due to her Q root. She doesn’t require many items to be effective, making her a good pick in pretty much any situation.

As with all League champions, specific items are going to be more effective depending on the situation. But there are certain items that work well on Morgana in all games. These core items are going to ensure that you have the best possible chances of winning with the support champion.

Runes

Sorcery

Arcane Comet: Arcane Comet is the best offensive keystone for Morgana because it is easy to activate and deals a lot of damage early on. You can enable this keystone easily by using W near enemies are located for a lot of damage.

Manaflow Band: This rune will solve all your mana problems if you won’t be purchasing any mana or mana regeneration items. It’s easy to stack, ensuring you get out of the laning phase with an additional 250 mana. All you have to do is to land a W to activate this rune.

Transcendence: Transcendence is an overall great rune to have to spam abilities more often. It also converts cooldown reduction into additional AP, making it a valuable rune overall.

Scorch: Scorch is an early-game rune to enhance your poking potential. While the burn effect is barely noticeable in the mid to late-game, it will allow you to dominate the early laning phase. A well-landed Q and W with Arcane Comet and Scorch will poke enemies down quite heavily.

Inspiration

Perfect Timing: Perfect Timing offers a free stopwatch, which you would need to purchase anyways for your core Zhonya’s item. The rune grants you a 650-gold item for free, but the stasis effect makes it even more valuable.

Cosmic Insight: You want to be as obnoxious as possible with your root, spamming it as often as possible. This rune helps with this by reducing your cooldowns by an additional five percent.

Bonuses: +9 adaptive force, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Starting items

Spellthief’s Edge

Spellthief’s Edge is an offensive ability power-oriented support item. You will be able to farm early gold with it while also increasing your poke potential. It is upgraded for free as the game goes on and is a great investment for any ability power-oriented champion. Once you get the first upgrade, start using the vision to give your allies more visibility of the map.

Health Potion

During the farming phase, you are most likely going to take damage from enemy champions. Health potions heal back 150 health over 15 seconds and will give you extra time before having to base.

Core items

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Zhonya’s Hourglass is always a core item on Morgana due to the item’s interaction with the champion’s ultimate. It helps in landing your ultimate on the opponents by preventing you from dying before the root is triggered. As a support, you most likely won’t have much gold to acquire items to boost your health and defensive stats, and this item can solve all those issues with the invulnerability effect.

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

These boots will reduce your cooldowns by 10 percent. The movement speed granted by this item is quite nice as well—although it isn’t as high as Swiftness or Mobility. It’s more than enough to allow you to roam if you need to, however. You can rush these boots as soon as possible to increase your cooldown reduction and movement speed.

Control Ward

Always buy two Control Wards when you can. While the Oracle Lens has a cooldown and can be countered by the enemy team with wards after it expires, Control Wardd remain in place and ensure no vision is allowed in the area you’re using it. As a support, you want to make sure that you have one on the map at all times and one in your inventory for backup—especially if you intend to do objectives.

While purchasing the core items in this guide is important, Control Wards are just as valuable. Always invest in vision, and don’t leave the base without having purchased one or two Control Wards.

Oracle Lens

Once you upgrade your starting support item, you won’t be needing the yellow trinket ward anymore. Swap to an Oracle Lens once you’ve earned 500 gold to upgrade your support item for free wards and use it to deny vision from the enemy. You can set up a gank by using it before your jungler arrives or use it near the dragon pit or Baron to clear vision.

Late-game items

Redemption

Redemption is one of the best support items. It grants you valuable stats in health and mana regeneration and an effect that heals allies. It can help your team in skirmishes by giving them back a portion of their health or by finishing off the low-health members of the opposing team instead.

Locket of the Iron Solari

This is a great item to deny heavy AoE damage from the opposing team. It scales with bonus health, making it more valuable as the game goes by. While the item itself grants you only armor and magic resist, the effect can win you the game during a teamfight.

But if you’re intending to purchase it, look to buy some health items as well to boost the effect.

Ardent Censer

Ardent Censor is a great item to power up your ADC. The attack speed buff alongside the on-hit damage can stack up quite fast. But you need to be wary with the usage of your Black Shield; you don’t want to waste it just for this buff. If you time it perfectly to deny some CC, however, your ADC will be very thankful.

Situational items

Mercury’s Treads

If you’re facing a heavy ability power-focused composition or a composition that has too much crowd control, then Mercury’s Treads can come in clutch. It gives you much-needed early magic resist and reduces duration from any crowd control landed on you. You can rush them if you’re finding yourself getting punished by opposing magic damage-dealing champions too much.

Mobility Boots

If you’re facing champions who want to move quickly around the map, then getting these boots is a requirement to keep up with them. These boots will ensure that you don’t fall off and can keep up the pace with the roam-heavy champions of the opposing team, although you’ll be losing the cooldown reduction from Ionian.

Boots of Swiftness

If you’re facing a team with a lot of movement-slow effects, then getting Boots of Swiftness might be a good choice. It will grant you more movement speed than Ionian Boots of Lucidity and reduce the duration of incoming slows. The trade-off for getting these boots instead of Ionian is that you’re going to lose the cooldown reduction.

Shurelya’s Reverie

Shurelya’s Reverie is a cheap movement speed-increasing item and is valuable against compositions that want to run you down. But it can be used to run down other teams as well if you’re lacking initiation or engage abilities. This item combined with your ultimate and Zhonya’s can make you an unstoppable machine. It can be used as a disengage mechanism as well. If the enemy team tries to engage, you can use this item, ultimate, and then Zhonya’s to give your team enough time to escape.

Zeke’s Convergence

If you have champions who would highly benefit from this effect, such as a fed ADC or Yasuo, then invest into this item to make them even stronger. The stats from the item are useful for you and it’s also quite cheap. It’s a great buy overall after Zhonya’s Hourglass.

Mikael’s Crucible

A must-have item against champions who rely on picks. It is a requirement for you as a support to acquire it if the enemy has champions which lock down your teammates. Notable examples would be Nautilus, Leona, Ashe, Malzahar, and others. The item itself has mediocre stats, but the targeted cleanse can win teamfights alone.

While Black Shield should usually be enough, in some extreme situations the amount of CC on the enemy team can make this item a requirement to have to save your carries.

Twin Shadows

Twin Shadows is one of the most underrated pick items against immobile champions. The range and speed of the ghosts is quite high, allowing to single-out overextending opponents. The stats are great, granting you ability power, movement speed, and cooldown reduction—everything you’d need to be as efficient as possible.