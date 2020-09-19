Best Miss Fortune build in League of Legends season 10

The bot lane meta changed entirely in League of Legends season 10. Champions who were not great picks in previous seasons leapt to the top of the ADC rankings over the past year. Of all the bot lane marksmen in the game, Miss Fortune has been a common choice due to the ease of her kit and her early-game power.

As goes for all champions in League, Miss Fortune will build different items to suit the situation she finds herself in during the game. But there are core items that will provide the best chance at securing victory with the champion.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Precision

Press The Attack: At her core, Miss Fortune’s strength comes from her basic attacks. While she has abilities that will deal great damage, these are mostly set up to finish opponents or assist her in catching the opponent with her basic attacks. Press The Attack is a rune that will allows Miss Fortune to deal bonus damage after landing three basic attacks on an enemy champion. Due to her attack speed increase ability she is quite easily able to achieve this and deal devastating damage to the enemy.

Presence of Mind: As Miss Fortune uses her abilities to hinder her opponent’s movement or deal poke damage, she is often going to find herself low on mana. While this is not the worst-case scenario for the champion, having no way to cast her abilities will hinder her ability to enter combat. Presence of Mind will restores 20 percent of the champion’s mana after a successful takedown. Being in the bottom lane securing one kill after another is not a rare occurrence and having restored mana after the first takedown will increase the chance of securing a second.

Legend: Bloodline: Taking down enemy units will see Miss Fortune gain stacks that in turn increase the champion’s lifesteal by 0.6. This number may not seem substantial, but this bit of lifesteal combined with the rest of the champion’s stats could be a defining factor in combat.

Coup De Grace: Miss Fortune is a champion who can wear down her opponents with her basic attacks before dropping her Bullet Time ultimate to close the show. Having Coup De Grace will increase the damage that Miss Fortune deals to low health opponents by eight percent.

Inspiration

Magical Footwear: While Miss Fortune has a movement speed increase ability, she can always use extra mobility. At 12 minutes into the game, Magical Footwear will grant the champion a set of Slightly Magical Boots that will increase her movement speed by 10. Having this option means that the champion can prioritize building damage items before building extra mobility later in the game.

Biscuit Delivery: Having the ability to remain in lane and farm is paramount to the success of any ADC champion. Because of this, having a way to heal quickly is extremely powerful. Biscuit Delivery will provide a way for Miss Fortune to heal by giving her a biscuit every two minutes for the first six minutes that will grant health and mana recovery. Biscuits also permanently increase her mana pool by 50.

Bonuses: 10 percent attack speed, adaptive force +9, armor +6

Early-game items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Doran’s Blade

The most popular choice in starting items for ADC champions, Doran’s Blade is perfect for Miss Fortune. The item grants early stat increases including attack damage, lifesteal, and health. This gives Miss Fortune durability and extra damage that will provide her an easier way to farm within the lane.

Health Potion

Spending your remaining gold on a health potion is a great call for most champions. This is going to give Miss Fortune another way to heal off any damage she may sustain without the need to return to the fountain to heal.

Core items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Essence Reaver

Being a mana-based champion. it’s not always wise to build a specific damage increase item first. But being able to do this while also providing a way to regenerate mana is the perfect reason why Miss Fortune should build Essence Reaver first. This item provides 70 attack damage, 25 percent critical strike chance as well as 20 percent cooldown reduction. Where the item truly shines is in its passive ability to regenerate mana on every basic attack.

Infinity Edge

Once the mana problem has been solved, building a high damage critical strike item is the best call. Infinity Edge offers just that with 80 bonus attack damage and a 25 percent bonus critical strike chance. The item also has a powerful unique ability that will see critical strikes deal 225 percent instead of 200 percent, giving them a 25-percent damage increase that will be incredibly powerful later in the game.

Rapid Firecannon

Boosting the speed of Miss Fortunes’ basic attacks is going to allow her to trigger the critical strike benefits provided by the rest of her build at a faster pace. Rapid Firecannon does this by granting 30 attack speed with 25 percent critical strike chance and seven percent movement speed. The item also includes an ability that will see the champion’s attacks become energized as she moves to deal 120 bonus magic damage, granting additional range on her energized attack.

Late-game items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Berserker’s Greaves

The easy choice in boots for ADC champions, Berserker’s Greaves grant the same movement speed bonuses as many other choices while also including a 35-percent attack speed increase for the champion.

Bloodthirster

Once Miss Fortune has the ability to deal devastating damage, giving her the ability to use this to heal back health is a great idea. Bloodthirster facilitates this by granting the champion 20 percent life steal. On top of this, the healing will create an overheal shield that can block damage relevant to her level. The item also offers an 80 attack damage increase.

Guardian Angel

Building an armor item that can add durability is a great way to round out Miss Fortune’s build. The Guardian Angel not only offers bonus armor and attack damage but also a unique ability that will allow Miss Fortune to get back into the action after being eliminated. This works by reviving Miss Fortune on the spot with 50 percent health and mana.