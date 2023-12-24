Best LoL skins from 2023

There’s no better way to express your individual style in League of Legends than a good skin for your favorite champion. Although new skins have been added to League with every major patch in 2023, some skins and skin lines are incredible, from the concept to the details and everything in between.

We’ve picked out a few collections that stand out above the rest. These are the best League skins from 2023.

The best League skins of 2023

HEARTSTEEL collection

The members of HEARTSTEEL are prepared to make an impact on and off the Rift. Image via Riot Games

HEARTSTEEL is League’s first boy band featuring Kayn, Aphelios, Yone, K’Sante, Sett, and Ezreal. Not only is their music a unique blend of pop, hip-hop, and electronic, but their clothing also features a fun, colorful, and grungy vibe that suits them perfectly. The HEARTSTEEL League skinline is just as good.

DRX Worlds Championship 2022 collection

This collection is among the best to emerge from the World’s winners. Image via Riot Games

The DRX Worlds 2022 Championship skin collection is one of the best commemorative Worlds skins ever and one of the best ones launched in 2023. Not only are each of the skins beautiful, vibrant, and detailed, but they also have a starry and ethereal look, which isn’t seen in many League skins or done as well as the DRX Worlds 2022 skin line.

The best skins from this collection include Ashe, Akali, and Aatrox.

Soul Fighter collection

Naafiri’s Soul Fighter skin is gorgeous and eye-catching. Image via Riot Games

The Soul Fighter skin line is one of the most unique lines in League and one of the best skins to release in 2023. With its contrast, bright colors, and cartoon-esque designs inspired by street fighting games, all the skins in this line are nothing short of stunning.

Of all the skins, the best-designed ones are Naafiri, Prestige Shaco, and Evelyn.

La Illusion collection

Qiyana appears ready to set the world on fire. Image via Riot Games

The La Illusion skins are inspired by the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead and are some of the most hauntingly beautiful skins of 2023. Although all the skins in this collection are worth getting, but the Qiyanna and Renata Glasc ones are definite must-haves.

Street Demons collection

Bright, bold colors. Image via Riot Games

As the name suggests, the Street Demon skin line features inspiration from demons and oni and street art to create cool and colorful skins. Like the Soul Fighter skins, these are a unique design we haven’t seen in League before, and they’re worth getting especially Mundo’s, Zyra’s, and Rengar’s.

Faerie Court collection

Fiora is the definition of stunning but deadly. Image via Riot Games

The Faerie Court skin line is beautiful, whimsical, and one of the cutest to be released in 2023. All the skins in this line have a Midsummer Night’s Dream theme with butterflies and a purple, blue, pink, and gold color scheme that suits the champions.

My favorite skins from this line are the Prestige Katarina, Karma, and the regular Katarina version.

Inkshadow collection

Aurelion Sol looks as if he’ll consume the world in this skin. Image via Riot Games

The Inkshadow collection of League skins is dark, gritty, and filled with expansive shadows that look like they will consume all near it. Although there are eight Inkshadow skins, each stunningly dark and deadly, the best skins from this collection are for the champions Aurelion Sol, Master Yi, and Yasuo, the Prestige version.