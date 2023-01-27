Best League champions to climb out of Gold

For many League of Legends players, the biggest hurdle to climb when rising up in their own respective ranked ladders is the barrier between Gold and beyond. It’s tough to break through into the next rank without a ton of time and patience, along with improving one’s capabilities in both decision-making and mechanical skill.

There are, however, some champions that can make the journey a little bit easier thanks to the amount of damage and utility that they bring, on top of how easy one can slot them into almost any team composition they find themselves in.

Whether you’re trucking it out up in the top lane island, battling with a partner in the bottom lane, or anywhere else in between, this rank will provide a challenge for any player in any role. Here are the best champions to play when climbing out of Gold in League.

Jax

After his rework, Jax has quickly become one of the most-played champions in Gold with over 600,000 games played, according to U.GG. Thanks to his relatively easy kit, the Grandmaster of Arms is great at dueling against almost any melee champion from the early to late game, while also providing a team with a formidable splitpushing threat. He can also dive into a backline with his area-of-effect Counter Strike, which dodges all incoming auto attacks while also stunning all enemies around him.

Amumu

Amumu is a highly-played champion that brings a ton of impact in a simple kit, making him one of the best choices for a jungler trying to climb out of Gold. His jungle clear is pretty straightforward, while the game plan is even easier to understand: hit a Bandage Toss into the middle of the enemy team and lock down as many people as possible with his ultimate ability, Curse of the Sad Mummy. Whether you’re laying down early ganks or finding a game-winning teamfight, Amumu will always be a great pick for multiple team compositions who need a tanky engage pick.

Lux

If you’re looking for a traditional mid laner that brings a great amount of catch, crowd control, and burst damage, the Lady of Luminosity is one of the best champions to add to any player’s arsenal. Lux’s early laning phase is pretty easy to handle since she can clear waves over great ranges with her Lucent Singularity. In the later stages of a match, her ability to lock enemies and instantly burst them with her Light Binding-Lucent Singularity-Final Spark combination is tough to beat.

Miss Fortune

Since Miss Fortune can run three different types of builds, she is a great choice for any AD carries who want their own crowd control and attack speed boost along with a massive area-of-effect ultimate ability. The Bounty Hunter can be built with lethality to maximize the damage on her Double Up or attack speed for better usage through her Strut’s passive. She can even be built AP if she wishes to swap over to support, dealing massive amounts of magic damage with her Make it Rain.

Heimerdinger

Heimerdinger is the newest champion to rise within the support ranks, but for good reason. Runeterra’s favorite inventor can provide a ton of lane pressure just by walking up and placing turrets ahead of his lane partner, which prevents the enemy bottom lane from even walking up to farm the wave. His turrets are also very useful for blocking skill shots like hooks and grabs, which are great for countering tower dives and other ganks. Additionally, he has a good amount of crowd control and damage of his own that can rival many other supports in his class.