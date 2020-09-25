Best Jinx ARAM build in League of Legends season 10

Jinx is one of the best ADCs you could get in ARAM in League of Legends season 10. She has a relatively cheap power spike and her ultimate can wipe off an entire team of low-health enemies.

As with all League champions, specific items are going to be more effective depending on the situation. But there are certain items that are just better on Jinx in all ARAM games.

Here’s the best ARAM build for Jinx in League season 10.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Sorcery

Arcane Comet: Comet is the best keystone in ARAM. It deals a lot of AoE damage while also being easy to activate. It’s the best performing keystone compared to other traditional ADC keystones, such as Lethal Tempo, Conqueror, or Fleet Footwork.

Nimbus Cloak: With low cooldowns on your summoner spells, this rune helps you be as swift as the wind. It’ll ensure you can escape those pesky snowball engages from the enemies and live to fight another day.

Transcendence: You want as much cooldown reduction as possible and this rune comes to your aid. It’ll give you 10 percent CDR while also converting any bonus CDR to attack damage.

Scorch: Scorch is a great poking rune, easy to activate, and makes you deadlier early on. While it doesn’t scale well, ARAM games usually don’t last too long, so picking this for the early game is worth it.

Inspiration

Future’s Market: This is an underused rune that will help you achieve your items faster. Considering that you can’t purchase once you leave the base, this rune comes to your aid with an extra couple hundred gold every time you respawn to ensure you have enough gold for your items.

Cosmic Insight: Cosmic Insight is an overall great rune, giving you additional CDR to allow you to spam Ws more often and poke enemies down as hard as possible. The summoner spell cooldown reduction is good as well, ensuring you have flash available more often and allowing you to use the Nimbus Cloak rune more often.

Bonuses: +10 cooldown reduction, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Starting items

Tear of the Goddess

This is the best item to get early on. It ensures you have enough mana to spam your abilities all day long and can be upgraded to Manamune, a great AD and mana-oriented item.

Long Sword

This is a simple and cheap item to help you reach your core build faster. It builds into either CDR or lethality, so it’s a good early investment.

Health Potion

You’ll be taking a lot of poke damage, so having two early Health Potions will help you stay alive longer so you can respawn with enough gold for your core items.

Core items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

The Ionian Boots of Lucidity are one of the most efficient and cheapest boots in the game. The item gives you additional CDR, which scales well with your kit alongside reducing the cooldown of your summoner spells. If you’re running exhaust, it means that you’ll be able to use it more often to diminish the damage of the diving assassin or bruiser from the enemy team.

While rushing them seems like a great idea, remember that your Manamune item should be purchased as soon as possible instead.

Manamune

Manamune is the absolute core item on most ADCs in ARAM. It’s extremely gold efficient, granting you a lot of mana and attack damage for a low amount of gold. Due to the ARAM specific Tear, you can stack this item quickly to Muramana, which gives you even more AD and makes you a huge threat.

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

The second core item after Manamune, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, grants you lethality to make you deadlier to squishy champions. It also provides a nice active movement speed buff to escape any diving enemy champions. The out of combat movement speed should help you reach your team faster after dying as well.

Duskblade of Draktharr

Your third core item, Duskblade of Draktharr, increases your lethality while also giving you some extra attack damage and cooldown reduction. The effect will be hard to activate since you’ll always be in vision of the enemy, but overall, the stats compensate for that.

Situational

Screengrab via Riot Games

Mercurial Scimitar

Mercurial Scimitar is a must-have item against crowd control. Even if the enemy doesn’t have a lot of magic damage, it’s still worth it to get this item for the cleanse effect. Sometimes, the cleanse can be the difference between life and death—and having extra attack damage, life steal, or critical chance won’t matter if you’re dead.

As a result, if you’re facing champions who focus on locking you down, such as Leona, Nautilus, Ashe, or Malzahar, don’t be afraid to invest in this item.

Death’s Dance

One of the best ADC items in the game, Death’s Dance grants you defensive stats in magic resist and armor, alongside offensive stats in attack damage and cooldown reduction. But it’s loved by all ADC players for something else: the passive effect that reduces incoming damage and converts it into a damage-over-time effect.

Due to the lifesteal gained from the item, the damage-over-time effect is easily negated if you hit an enemy champion or a minion, making you deceptively tanky.

Blade of the Ruined King

Blade of the Ruined King is a tank-killing item and a must if you want to hit enemy tanks and actually kill them. While it isn’t necessarily a core item for Jinx, it’s helpful if you want to do damage to tanks without having to invest in the critical chance build.

Mortal Reminder

This item is great to have against champions who rely on healing a lot. It has some nice armor penetration on top of it. While the overall efficiency of the item might not be high, the Grievous Wounds effect shouldn’t be underestimated. It can be the difference between the enemy Sylas regaining half his health back from a W or just dying.

Berserker’s Greaves

This item is great if you need the extra attack speed. It can be taken instead of Ionian Boots of Lucidity if you feel like you’ll need to acquire Blade of the Ruined King to deal with enemy tanks. These boots combined with BotRK should give you more than enough attack speed to deal with enemy tanks.