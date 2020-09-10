Best Heimerdinger build for League of Legends season 10

One of the most esteemed inventors Piltover has ever seen, Heimerdinger is one of the most versatile champions in League of Legends. Players can take him into any lane and find success with the Yordle. The champion excels against melee-based champions due to the turrets that are part of his kit, allowing him to set up a perimeter that can be used for many uses.

The champions are most commonly played in either the top or mid lane depending on the enemy champion they are set to face.

Unlike many of the champions in League, Heimerdinger’s build will not vary too extremely in any situation. The champion has specific core items that compliment his kit best and those are what should be built to see the best possible chance at success.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Sorcery

Arcane Comet: As Heimerdinger’s playstyle relies heavily on the use of his turrets, taking the Arcane Comet rune is a no-brainer. This rune will fire a comet that will deal bonus adaptive damage on enemy champions that are hit by any of Heimerdinger’s abilities. Being that his turret fire counts as a way to activate this rune, it is extremely useful.

Manaflow Band: Heimerdinger’s biggest issue, especially early in the game, comes from the lack of mana the champion has. Manaflow Band will increase the champion’s maximum mana for every ability that hits an enemy champion. Much like Arcane Comet, Manaflow Band pairs perfectly with Heimerdinger’s kit thanks to his frequent use of turret fire.

Transcendence: As an ability-based champion, Heimerdinger could potentially run into trouble in a dueling situation if his abilities remain on cooldown. To reduce this, the rune Transcendence will grant the champion 10-percent bonus cooldown reduction once he reaches level 10.

Scorch: Heimerdinger’s turrets will begin to deal impressive damage thanks to the pairings of runes and that is just made stronger with Scorch. Scorch will see the champion’s abilities set enemy champions on fire, dealing bonus magic damage.

Inspiration

Perfect Timing: A rune that is perfect for Heimerdinger, Perfect Timing grants the champion a Commencing Stopwatch at the start of the game. At 14 minutes, the item will transform into a Perfectly Timed Stopwatch. This timer can be reduced by 120 seconds for every takedown Heimerdinger is a part of. Once the stopwatch is activated, the champion will enter a 2.5-second stasis in which he cannot be damaged. While it is a only one-time use, it can be used to build into Zhonya’s Hourglass, which boasts the same effect and can be used multiple times.

Cosmic Insight: This rune will grant Heimerdinger an all-round cooldown reduction on both his abilities, item cooldowns, and summoner spell cooldown. On top of this, the item will also grant him bonus max cooldown reduction. This is going to allow the champion to utilize his abilities at a much faster rate.

Bonuses: +9 adaptive force, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Starting items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Doran’s Ring

A very common starting item for AP champions, Doran’s Ring will grant Heimerdinger some early bonus ability power, increasing the damage dealt from all his abilities including his turrets. Doran’s Ring will also grant the champion some extra durability, offering 60 health and some bonus mana restoration to allow him to gain back mana and use his abilities more frequently.

Health Potion

In the early stages of the game, Heimerdinger is going to be vulnerable since he doesn’t have a lot of base health to rely on for durability. While he is able to farm at a safe distance through the use of his turrets, taking two Health Potions is going to allow the champion to remain in lane for a longer duration, which will in turn keep his towers active. Seeing as the Doran’s Ring only has a cost of 400 gold, the remaining 100 starting gold is perfect to invest in a couple of potions.

Core items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Luden’s Echo

With many AP champions, it is wise to build some items that grant durability or speed before building damage-based items. But for Heimerdinger, it pays to invest in damage early. Due to his kit gaining a damage increase over your opponent early often means you will be able to secure eliminations while restricting their ability to farm in lane.

Luden’s Echo is a great item for Heimerdinger due to the three stats that the item will increase. The item will grant 90 ability power, 600 mana, and 10-percent cooldown reduction. This means that Heimerdinger is going to have more mana to cast abilities at higher speeds and higher damage, so it’s a no-brainer when it comes to playing this champion.

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Again, another item that perfectly fits the core of Heimerdinger’s playstyle, Zhonya’s Hourglass is a perfect item to get early on this champion. The item boasts stat increases of 75 ability power, 45 Armor, and 10-percent cooldown reduction. While these are fantastic for Heimerdinger, where the item truly shines is through its active ability. Much like the stopwatch, this will allow Heimerdinger to become invincible for a short period of time, but this item is not a single-use item, meaning the player can activate it whenever it comes off cooldown.

Rabadon’s Deathcap

By this point you will have built up an impressive amount of ability power on Heimerdinger. To top this off, Rabadon’s Deathcap is a fantastic choice. Offering 120 bonus ability power, this item also will see a significant spike due to its passive ability that will increase the champion’s ability power by 40 percent of its total.

Late-game items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Sorcerer’s Shoes

Heimerdinger is going to need some extra mobility as we approach the later stages of the game. Sorcerer’s Shoes are a no-brainer for the champion due to the 18 magic penetration they will grant on top of the bonus 45 movement speed.

Rylai’s Crystal Sceptre

Later in the game, Heimerdinger is going to need some items that grant extra durability. During teamfight situations, having low health could result in him getting quickly eliminated. Rylai’s Crystal Sceptre will allow the champion to gain more ability power while also gaining an extra 300 health. The item also boasts a unique ability, seeing spells slow enemies by 20 percent for one second after hitting.

Morellonomicon

Much like Rylai’s Crystal Sceptre, Morellonomicon will allow Heimerdinger to put himself in the action by granting bonus health on top of the ability power boost. This item will also assist the champion by utilizing its unique passive, granting 15 magic penetration. Finally, the item’s other ability will see enemies inflicted with Grievous Wounds after taking ability damage, which will inflict bonus damage to them over time.