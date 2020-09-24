Best Gangplank build in League of Legends season 10

Gangplank is one of the most underused top laners in League of Legends season 10. He has a great laning phase thanks to Corrupting Potion and can influence other lanes easily starting level six with his global ultimate. His builds are flexible and can be adjusted depending on matchup or team compositions.

As with all League champions, specific items are going to be more effective depending on the situation. But there are certain items that are most effective on Gangplank in all games. These core items are going to ensure that you have the best possible experience with this champion.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Resolve

Grasp of the Undying: Grasp is one of the best keystones for Gangplank since it is easily activated by your Q. You can sit in combat for a couple of seconds then use Q to hit the enemy champion and you’ll get a free stack. Once you add up the amount of times you repeat this sequence, you’ll notice how much damage and healing the rune does on top of granting you health. It is the most efficient rune for Gangplank and should be always picked.

Demolish: Even though you have your passive to help you take down towers, Demolish allows you to do it even faster. It is especially valuable in the early game when the enemy top laners backs away. A couple of seconds and you get a huge gold inflow from tower plates thanks to this rune.

Bone Plating: While Gangplank is a beast as the game goes on, his early game is not that hot. This rune is taken to reduce the burst damage and help you survive ganking attempts by the enemy jungler. Just make sure not to waste the rune effect by getting auto-attacked by the enemy champion. Try to force a trade every time it’s up instead.

Overgrowth: This rune is a simple scaling rune which increases your health pool as the game goes on. Thanks to Grasp of the Undying and this rune, you become a high-health beast into the later stages of the game.

Inspiration

Biscuit Delivery: Biscuits offer extra lane sustain to ensure that you can recover from unfavorable trades. The extra mana granted allows you to have a higher mana pool later on, giving you the possibility to do one extra combo before you run out of mana.

Time Warp Tonic: This rune is taken to make your laning phase as easy as possible. Combined with the Corrupting potion, you’ll be unkillable and can farm up for your core items. It is picked on most mid laners and recently found its way in the top lane as well. Is it the best secondary rune to have as Gangplank.

Bonuses: +9 adaptive force, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Starting items

Corrupting Potion

This potion is the best early game sustain item. Even without any stats, this item can influence the laning phase significantly. For only 500 gold it gives you back 375 health, 225 mana, and has a damage-over-time effect that quickly adds up. The item without any enhancements is very gold efficient, but due to the fact that you’ll have Time Warp Tonic, the effectiveness of this item skyrockets. You’ll be getting back much more health and a nice movement speed buff which can help you out throughout the entire game. Other starting items don’t even come close to this one.

Core items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Ninja Tabi

Since you’ll be facing a lot of auto attack-oriented champions in the top lane, this item can win you the laning phase by itself. It can be rushed in tough matchups, and combined with Corrupting Potion it will grant you enough time to scale and get your other core items. It is the perfect defensive item for Gangplank when enemies don’t have a lot of crowd-control, which would force you to get Mercury’s Treads instead.

Trinity Force

Trinity Force is the core item for Gangplank. It syncs perfectly with your Q and allows to proc it’s effect every couple of seconds without exposing yourself into melee range. It does a lot of damage, grants you decent stats, and the components are all good for Gangplank. You won’t regret sitting on the components for some time because they’ll all gold efficient and amplify your power.

Essence Reaver

This is a great item, granting you all the stats you need. It gives you attack damage, critical chance, cooldown reduction, and a great passive to keep your mana up by auto-attacking. This item is gold-efficient and should be rushed after Trinity Force to ensure that you become a barrel-spamming monster.

Late-game items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Sterak’s Gage

Sterak’s Gage is one of the best defensive options in the game, which gives you a huge absorption shield against both AD and AP-oriented champions. Due to how much health you’ll be getting from items, this is the perfect defensive item for you. It can be rushed as a second item in some scenarios where you’re getting targeted too much.

Infinity Edge

The late-game amplifier item, Infinity Edge makes your critical hits hard while also giving you a lot of attack damage. It should be purchased in combination with other items to ensure you get benefit from the passive effect, otherwise it’s quite inefficient as a first item. The components for it take three slots as well so be wary to plan your purchases accordingly; try to get a B.F. sword first and then get the other two.

Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel is an overall great item and grants you armor, attack damage, and the chance to save yourself in a teamfight. The second life can help you win games against teams who blow all their abilities and engage tools on you and then run out of steam. This item will deny all their efforts by bringing you back to life ready to fight.

Situational

Screengrab via Riot Games

Mercury’s Treads

Mercury’s Treads are a great solid option instead of Ninja Tabi if you need the magic resist early on and need to reduce the incoming crowd-control effects. Even if you have your W to cleanse all CC, sometimes it might not be enough if the enemy has champions like Elise, Leona, or Zoe who have plenty of crowd control abilities and one cleanse won’t be enough. This item will ensure you get a little bit more time to react when getting targeted by them.

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

The Ionian Boots of Lucidity are one of the most efficient and cheapest boots in the game. The item gives you additional CDR, which scales well with your kit alongside reducing the cooldown of your summoner spells. If you’re running Teleport, it means that you’ll be able to join your team more often.

Liandry’s Torment

Liandry’s is a non-meta item that works well with Gangplank’s build. You can easily do a lot of damage due to the burning damage-over-time effect. The amplify-damage buff can be kept up easily on a constant basis as well, making it a great pickup for Gangplank, considering it bolsters your health as well.

It has been popularized more recently and more Gangplanks are picking it up as soon as they realized how efficient this item is. Just make sure not to rush it otherwise you’d be lacking critical stats such as cooldown reduction or attack damage to actually do damage.

Death’s dance

One of the best items in the game, Death’s Dance grants you defensive stats in magic resist and armor, alongside offensive stats in attack damage and cooldown reduction. But it’s loved by all players for something else: the passive effect which reduces incoming damage and converts it into a damage-over-time effect.

Due to the lifesteal gained from the item, the damage-over-time effect is easily negated if you hit an enemy champion or a minion, making you really tanky, especially when combined with the bonus health from other items, Grasp of the Undying and Overgrowth.

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

A great situational item, Youmuu’s grants you a bit of lethality, AD, cooldown reduction, and a great active movement speed effect. It helps you chase down enemies or avoid ganks easily and is overall a great pickup for Gangplank. It isn’t worth to be rushed first, but it could be purchased as a third item instead of Infinity Edge if you need the movement speed.

Executioner’s Calling

This is a cheap item to help you stop the healing of your opponent. It can be rushed early on against champions who have a lot of healing from either runes or their kit. Notable examples are Vladimir, Fiora, and Maokai. This item stops a lot of their healing while also costing only 800 gold. It will delay your core build a bit, however, the effect is useful for the entire duration of the game so it’s worth it.