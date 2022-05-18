Corki is one of League of Legends’ most oppressive backline poke champions. When played correctly, Corki can be a DPS machine, dealing damage from a safe distance through his barrage of bursty abilities.

Although Corki is played mostly as an ability power-focused caster in the mid lane, the champion does have some attack damage ratios to his name, making him a relatively strong threat when it comes to dealing hybrid damage. In fact, Corki was originally designed to play as an AD carry when he was first added to the League roster but has transitioned over the years to fit the role of a mage in any team comp.

Corki takes advantage of a hybrid build that makes the most of his damage ratios, magic penetration-centric abilities, and heavy AoE damage. From optimal runes, build paths, and possible counters, here’s everything you need to know to master Corki in your League games.

Runes

Inspiration

First Strike: Corki takes advantage of League’s newest keystone rune, First Strike, through a variety of abilities. It can be procced easily with Missile Barrage (R) and followed up with another heavy-hitting missile, or used to make Gatling Gun (E) deal more damage than usual.

Magical Footwear: Corki’s build is relatively expensive, so being able to alleviate some of that cost with a free pair of boots via Magical Footwear is a welcome advantage.

Biscuit Delivery: Extra “potions” are always welcome in the early stages of the game, especially since Corki has no passive or innate sustain through his own abilities.

Time Warp Tonic: This rune is especially strong when combined with Biscuit Delivery, as their effects stack on top of each other and can provide you with even more sustain.

Domination

Taste of Blood: Extra healing is always going to be welcome, especially in the late-game when you’re going to be chunking down enemy champions with rockets, so Taste of Blood is a natural fit for Corki.

Ultimate Hunter: This rune feels like a no-brainer for Corki, whose ultimate is already on a minimal cooldown. With Ultimate Hunter, though, you’ll be able to sling missiles into the enemy team at a breakneck pace.

Starting items

Tear of the Goddess/Health Potion

Corki doesn’t take a traditional Doran’s item for laning purposes upon spawning into the game. Instead, you’ll want to grab a Tear of the Goddess so that you can start stacking it as quickly as possible. Buy two Health Potions like you normally would to give yourself a bit of early-game sustain as well.

Core items

Luden’s Tempest

Luden’s is Corki’s go-to Mythic item in practically every scenario. The extra damage your abilities deal thanks to its passive, Echo, will give your missiles a massive boost in damage, turning you into a significant backline threat.

Manamune

Corki is a mana guzzler, especially during the late stages of a game when your top priority will be to continuously dump missiles into the enemy team. You want to make sure that you’ll have enough mana to cast without constraints, so focus on picking up a Manamune as soon as possible.

Ravenous Hydra

The added damage you earn from Ravenous Hydra’s passive, Cleave, is far too strong to ignore. The item amplifies each of your missiles so that they each have extra splash damage attached to them. When enemies are clumped together, your ultimate will turn into the best source of damage your team has to offer.

Sorcerer’s Shoes

All four of Corki’s abilities deal magic damage, and since he’s more of a caster than an auto-attack-reliant champion, you’ll want to pick up Sorcerer’s Shoes to ensure you’re getting the most value out of your abilities.

Late-game items

Shadowflame

While 100 ability power and 200 health is nothing to sneeze at, Shadowflame’s passive effect, which causes your abilities to benefit from extra magic penetration based on your target’s missing percent health, is one of the most unique and perfectly tailored passives that an item can give a champion like Corki.

Zhonya’s Hourglass

If you keep getting dived on by the enemy team and need to buy yourself some extra time, Zhonya’s is always a viable option for a caster like Corki. Plus, the extra armor is a solid added bonus.

Void Staff

Magic penetration is the statistic that Corki benefits the most from, especially in regard to his ultimate ability. With that in mind, Void Staff, the most effective magic penetration item in the game, is a great option to cap off your build with.

Situational items

Rabadon’s Deathcap

If you have the extra gold and are far ahead in a game, there’s no harm in pushing your advantage with one of the heaviest damage-boosting items in the game.

Cosmic Drive

While not high on the list of priority items for Corki, there is some value to be had in weaving your abilities during the course of a battle to gain a speed boost. Zooming around the Rift and repositioning yourself to get into a more advantageous damage-dealing position is definitely a possibility when this item is a part of your build.

Banshee’s Veil

If an enemy player is consistently finding a way to pierce your defenses and deal poke damage to you, the spell shield from Banshee’s Veil is a decent option.

Champion counters

Corki struggles mightily against champions who can jump on him and stick to him. Outside of Valkyrie (W), Corki doesn’t have a whole lot of mobility or escape tools, so sticky and relentless assassins and fighters like Fizz, Qiyana, Zed, and Qiyana will often find the opportunity to earn easy kills on him.