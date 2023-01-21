Best bottom lane partners for support Jhin in League of Legends

Since the start of this year’s new competitive League of Legends circuit, fans and players alike have watched an unlikely champion rise to popularity in a completely different role.

Runeterra’s favorite four fanatic Jhin has become a niche support pick for pros around the world, from G2 Esports’ support Targamas, Hanwha Life Esports’ support Life, to Solary support Steeelback. He can be a great choice for players who want an oppressive, long-ranged champion that can snipe out enemies from a screen away alongside their AD carry partner.

He can also provide easy vision control with his traps, while his Deadly Flourish and ultimate ability give him a good way to affect other lanes by roaming around and attacking from several screens away.

But not every marksman can pair well with Jhin, and players can’t always pick the unique champ into any team composition. He has weaknesses that enemy players can take advantage of, including his low mobility, slow attack speed, and lack of utility, which is why its important to draft a good partner to further accentuate his strengths.

Here are the best bottom lane partners to pair up with Jhin as a support.

Best ADCs to pair with support Jhin in League

Varus

Varus is the most popular pairing for Jhin support in professional play at the moment thanks to the vast amount of long-range poke they can inflict from early levels. If Varus is able to hit a well-placed arrow on the enemy marksman or support, the Virtuoso can follow up with his Deadly Flourish to lock them in place. Jhin can also use his ultimate ability to set up and slow enemies so that Varus can land his abilities with ease.

Ashe

In a similar vein, Ashe can spam out her Volley ability to keep the opposing bottom lane at bay. If any enemy champions are hit, they will be slowed enough to allow Jhin to hit his Deadly Flourish. Ashe and Jhin can lay down some destructive long ranged damage when paired up, especially if Jhin starts up a fight with his Curtain Call, hits an enemy to slow them, and Ashe follows up with an easy Enchanted Crystal Arrow.

Caitlyn

If you’re looking for a merciless duo that will take over the laning phase from the first minute onward, Caitlyn and Jhin can continuously gun down their enemies while making it a pain for enemies to run around in the bottom lane. Not only do both champions have great range, but they also have a ton of traps that they can litter the Summoner’s Rift with. This is a great way to maintain control over fog of war and bushes while pushing forward in lane.

Miss Fortune

If a champion provides long range poke and crowd control, Jhin will love to join them in the bottom lane, and Miss Fortune brings a ton of damage and reliable CC with her Make it Rain ability. She can slow a target down while Jhin hits them with Deadly Flourish to hold them in place for her ultimate ability, Bullet Time. A proper Miss Fortune-Jhin spell rotation can spell disaster for a squishy enemy or a tankier foe, especially in the later stages of a game.