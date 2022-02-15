In League of Legends Patch 12.3, Ahri was partially reworked, which once again made her a popular champion.

With her updated passive, Ahri has been given some much-needed survivability in lane. This change, as well as some minor buffs to her overall damage, have turned the Nine-Tailed Fox into one of the strongest champions in solo queue.

She currently has a 52.75 percent win rate, according to u.gg, and has already been picked by pro players from around the world. But there are counters to every champion in League, and the case is no different when it comes to Ahri.

Here are some of the best Ahri counters in League of Legends, according to stats site u.gg.

Qiyana

Image via Riot Games

Qiyana currently sits at the highest win rate against Ahri (50.27 percent). She’s quite mobile, and dodging Ahri’s charm or one-half of her Q are essential to making it through the laning phase unharmed. Qiyana can also close the gap between her and Ahri, which is great for harassing the Nine-Tailed Fox.

Veigar

Image via Riot Games

If you’re not mobile, using hard crowd control against Ahri is the next best option. Veigar has some exceptional tools in this regard. It gets tough to play versus Ahri once she hits level six, though. When she goes in to trade, use Event Horizontal to create a gap between the two of you. Veigar currently sits at a 50.24 percent win rate against Ahri.

Katarina

Image via Riot Games

It’s hard to catch Katarina off-guard, and even if you do, you’ll need to be prepared for her damage. This makes Katarina one of the best counters to the hard poking Ahri. Katarina currently boasts a 50.08 percent win rate.

Akshan

Image via Riot Games

Despite a weak laning phase and wave clear, Akshan remains as one of the best counters against. Ahri. With a grappling hook, it’s easy to escape, and with your ranged basic attacks, you shouldn’t expose yourself to many unnecessary trades as well. Right now, he has a 49.83 percent win rate against Ahri.

Talon

Image via Riot Games

Talon is an incredibly annoying champion to play against, but he’s even more frustrating when you’re playing Ahri. With Talon’s kit, he can easily clear waves and close the gap between himself and his opponents. Talon has a 49.21 percent win rate against the Nine-Tailed Fox.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.