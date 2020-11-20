BeryL extends contract with DAMWON Gaming

Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee, the support player for DAMWON Gaming, has agreed to extend his contract ahead of the 2021 LCK season, the organization revealed today.

“We hope the news could be a little bit of a consolation notice to the fans who have worried about the team,” DAMWON said. BeryL will “take charge” as the “new captain” of the squad in 2021. “Once again, please give warm encouragement and support to [BeryL] and our team.”

DAMWON, who won the 2020 League of Legends World Championship last month, allowed top laner Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon and BeryL to explore free agency on Nov. 16.

BeryL has now re-signed with the organization and has extended his contract for a full year, according to Riot’s official global contract database. Nuguri has yet to follow suit, but the team will almost certainly be pushing for a contract extension.

BeryL will join jungler Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu, mid laner Heo “ShowMaker” Su, and bot laner partner Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun, who together dominated at Worlds 2020, beating the LPL’s Suning 3-1 in the finals in Shanghai.

If DAMWON can secure Nuguri’s spot in the roster, the team will be a force to be reckoned with heading into next year’s competitive season in Korea.