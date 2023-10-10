BDS Adam explains why the gap isn’t as big as you think at LoL Worlds 2023

Team BDS advanced to Worlds 2023 Play-In stage on Oct. 9 after beating Golden Guardians with a 3-0 score. After the game, their player Adam conducted an interview, where he explained why the gap between European and Asian top laners isn’t as huge as it may seem.

For years, there has been a skill gap between Western and Asian League of Legends teams for numerous reasons. But, when it comes to top laners themselves, Adam thinks there isn’t “that big of a difference,” he said in an interview with Inven Global.

“Overall, I wouldn’t say there are a lot of differences between the best EU tops and the best Asian tops. I don’t think skill-wise there’s that big of a difference,” Adam said. He added that in the LEC, you might not see as many skill showcases because the game is played differently. In his eyes, European games “are more stable and slower,” while the Asian ones rely on outplays.

BDS passed their first test in South Korea. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

“However, skill-wise, I believe they’re pretty similar,” Adam underlined.

Naturally, LCK and LPL teams have a better environment to practice in since the overall levels of the competitions are higher than in Europe or North America. Adam acknowledges that, but he still believes some LEC squads can cause some trouble for their eventual Asian opponents.

The 21-year-old thinks that G2 Esports can definitely “cause some damage” alongside Fnatic and Team BDS. Although he said it might not be against top seeds teams, but ones from the Asian second, third, and fourth seeds.

Worlds 2023 begins on Oct. 10 with two series in the Play-In stage. Adam and BDS will begin their journey in the tournament on Oct. 11 against Vietnamese squad Team Whales. The European representatives need to win two games in their group, and then one series in the qualifiers to advance to the event’s main stage.

