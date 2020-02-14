Bdd’s pocket pick Azir and Pantheon lead Gen.G to the win against Damwon

Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong barely put a foot wrong in today’s head-to-head matchup between Gen.G and Damwon Gaming—leading his team to a quick and easy 2-0 win.

Gen.G entered the 2020 LCK spring season with high expectations. The so-called “Korean super team” won the off-season in dramatic fashion, when it signed former DragonX top laner Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee, former T1 jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min, and former KT Rolster mid laner Bdd.

The team had a promising start to the year and went into the third week of the LCK undefeated, having won two back-to-back series with absolute ease.

Up against Damwon—one of the favorites of the league—Bbd was on fire. His pocket pick Azir and Pantheon helped carry the momentum for the team, dictating the late game team fights.

In the end, he finished the series with seven kills and just two deaths, racking up an impressive scoreline, despite the tough competition.

Damwon is one of the only teams in Korea that has remained unchanged since 2019, and they were expected to perform at a high level. But Gen.G didn’t give them the space to breathe.

They took a firm grasp of the laning phase, secured a sizable CS lead, and snowballed for the win. It wasn’t the cleanest of series but Bdd’s quick thinking and his flawless mechanics were the decision-makers.

Gen.G will play their toughest competition yet when they face off against T1 on Sunday, Feb. 16.