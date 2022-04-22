Bard is disabled from play in all League queues right now

The Wandering Caretaker may not be able to move around freely for a bit.

It’s not often that a champion in League of Legends experiences a game-breaking bug or exploits a system in some manner, but one member of the cast appears to require immediate attention from Riot Games.

Bard is currently disabled in League “due to in-game issues.” A message in the client, viewable by clicking a red circle next to the “play” button, details that Riot is working on a fix. But what led Riot to disable the Wandering Caretaker is unknown at this time.

Screengrab via Riot Games

When champions are disabled by Riot, they are unable to be played in any League game mode, including ARAM and ranked queues. It’s unclear when Bard will be reinstated into the game, though it is expected that Riot will resolve the issue accordingly.

Bard has remained a powerful yet unpopular pick in the support role for numerous patches. Thanks to their unique playstyle of roaming the map, multiple item build paths, and being able to place stasis in a wide area, Bard is often picked by players looking to have a map-wide impact but isn’t necessarily a champion that’s easily mastered. The Wandering Caretaker currently sits at a 49.97-percent win rate, according to OP.GG, though remains at the bottom of support champion popularity.

It’s unclear what issues Riot found regarding Bard or when a fix will be implemented. We will update this article as more information becomes available.