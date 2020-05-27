Time to suit up, League of Legends fans. Three new skins are hitting the Rift tomorrow with the release of Patch 10.11: the long-awaited Astronaut skins for Bard, Poppy, and Gnar.

Bard is the first of the three champions to receive an Astronaut-themed look. His meeps have turned into small, pot-bellied aliens who follow him wherever he goes. The Wandering Caretaker summons UFOs in place of his Shrines and neon green orbs of light for his Cosmic Binding (Q).

The support champ is joined on his intergalactic travels by Poppy and Gnar. Both of the Yordles are dressed in similar puffy white suits as Bard with their own robotically altered weapons. Poppy’s hammer boasts a ringed planet icon—the same logo that appears illuminated beneath her for her Steadfast Presence (W)—and she launches a rocket out of the ground for her ultimate ability.

Upon filling his rage bar, Astronaut Gnar morphs into a green and blue beast-like alien. He jumps on a UFO for his recall and throws a similar UFO-like object for his Q while in his enraged form.

Astronaut Bard, Poppy, and Gnar are scheduled to release in the League of Legends Shop tomorrow, May 28 at 3pm CT.

Each of the three new skins will release alongside a set of chromas for additional purchase. Fans participating in the Pulsefire event will also be able to unlock exclusive chromas for this batch of Astronaut skins, as well as ones for Astronaut Teemo and Astronautilus, for 300 event tokens once the skins release.

Astronaut Bard

Astronaut Poppy, Gnar