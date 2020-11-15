Astralis reportedly acquiring WhiteKnight, Zanzarah, Jeskla, and Promisq for LEC roster

New year, new roster. Astralis will be picking up four League of Legends players up from various European Regional League teams for its main LEC roster, including BIG top laner WhiteKnight, AGO Rogue’s jungler Zanzarah, and mousesports’ Jeskla and Promisq, according to reports from esports reporter Jacob Wolf.

WhiteKnight is a 24-year-old veteran that last played in the LEC back in 2018 with Unicorns of Love. Since then, however, he has been playing with BIG in multiple EU tournaments, including the European Masters.

Many fans know Zanzarah for his time with Origen, when he stepped in for Kold during the 2019 LEC Regional Gauntlet. That, however, is his only LEC experience. The 24-year-old jungler went over to AGO Rogue at the start of 2020, and won a Ultraliga championship and a European Masters Summer championship.

Jeskla and Promisq are known commodities in the LEC community, and are both coming from the same team. The former played with Excel Esports in 2019, while the latter is a veteran who has played for various teams like Schalke 04, H2K Gaming, and as a substitute for G2 Esports.

This past year, the duo helped mousesports capture the Prime League Pro Division Summer championship, but the roster wasn’t able to take down AGO Rogue in the semifinals of the 2020 Summer European Masters.

These four players will be joining Nukeduck on a team that is looking to turn its fortunes around for the next year. This past season, Origen had a disappointing summer performance, finishing the year in last place with a 6-12 record.

The global free agency period will officially open on Monday, Nov. 16.