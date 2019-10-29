Ashe, Kayle, and Pantheon among champions being nerfed in League Patch 9.22

A preview of League of Legends Patch 9.22 has been released, revealing which champions will get buffed or nerfed.

Here are the champions that will be involved in Patch 9.22:

Buff: Kalista, Sejuani, Sylas

Nerf: Ashe, Blitzcrank, Kai’Sa, Kayle, Malphite AP, Nautilus, Pantheon, Xayah

It makes a lot of sense that the specific champions mentioned above will be nerfed soon. They’re all overpowered, according to League stats in ranked games. Kayle, a champion played in the top and mid lane, has the highest overall pick rate at 11 percent. Ashe has the highest pick rate at Platinum level and above (17 percent). She also has the highest win rate at 54.20 percent.

Malphite mid and Kai’Sa are also close to the top of League‘s champions tier list with high pick and win rates.

The three champions that will get buffed, on the other hand, desperately need it. Sejuani and Kalista have a pick rate below two percent, while Sylas is at four percent. They all have a win rate below 50 percent, too.

These changes may be a first step toward a shift in the meta for the upcoming months of League’s preseason. In addition, Patch 9.22 will end the first ranked season in TFT.