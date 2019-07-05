Ashe clutch in TFT saves Reckful in tournament matchup against Yassuo

One of the first tournaments for Riot Games’ new autobattler, Teamfight Tactics, took place yesterday on Twitch. Streamer Imane “Pokimane” hosted TFT Thursday on her Twitch channel while 16 invited streamers fought for the biggest part of the $15,000 prize pool. While strategy was important for players to reach the top of the standings, luck also helped some of them.

Byron “Reckful” Bernstein was facing Moe “Yassuo” in the late game of a tournament match. Reckful had Phantom and Ranger bonuses maxed out with four Glacial and two Warriors supporting him, while Yassuo had a scary six Assassins and three Voids at full force.

Yassuo’s team dominated until he had seven champions alive against Reckful’s Ashe in the corner as his only character left. Even though Reckful thought it was over, Ashe killed all seven of Yassuo’s champions to win the matchup.

Biggest clutch during TFT tourney Clip of Reckful Playing Teamfight Tactics – Clipped by MxZeal

“Ok, wait, we’re alive,” Reckful said, screaming in excitement after Ashe cleaned up the board. Meanwhile, Yassuo complained about his units being inactive on the other side of the board while Ashe eliminated them.

“Are you actually fucking serious?” Yasuo said. “My units actually just went AFK.”

Reckful’s Ashe clutch kept him alive in the match, since he would’ve been eliminated if Yassuo won the board.

Ashe was a level-two unit with three items. One was Spear of Shojin, which allowed her to recover her mana quickly after using an ability. This was paired with the protection against critical hits from her Phantom Dancer and the collateral damage of Runaan’s Hurricane, which allowed her to deal 50 percent of her auto attack damage to two additional units every time she attacked. That combination was just enough for a board wipe.

$15,000 TFT TOURNEY BY POKI W/Hyoon Clip of Yassuo Playing Teamfight Tactics – Clipped by Byob72

Reckful’s clutch is proof of how important items are in TFT. Although he got a bit lucky with how Yassuo’s units behaved in the late stages of the match, he still pulled that off thanks to the Glacial stats and the items on Ashe.

But we hope you don’t need that kind of luck in your future matches.