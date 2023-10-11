Aren’t they adorable? LoL’s new Cafe Cuties skins are now live on the PBE

We want them, and we want them now.

Soraka and Sivir in Cafe Cuties universe handing out pies.
Image via Riot Games

Fans of arguably the sweetest skin line in League of Legends can rejoice as the Cafe Cuties skins are apparently making a comeback with four new entries.

Four new Cafe Cuties skins and their spotlights were posted on Reddit on Oct. 10. These include fresh and sweet entries for Lulu, Rumble, Poppy, and Jinx. They should make their way onto the official servers soon.

Welcome to the Cafe! Cafe Cuties Poppy, Lulu, Rumble, and Jinx are now available on PBE!
byu/aroushthekween inleagueoflegends

In fact, it could be very soon. Riot Games teased their return on Oct. 9, when they posted images of food held by previous Cafe Cuties skins, with the caption: “League food looks so delicious.” Fans of the skin line immediately picked up on the hint and shared their excitement over its return, though, officially no splash art of the upcoming skins has been shown so far.

Now, we’ll have to wait a bit before the skins make their way to the game. Patch 13.20 goes live today, Oct. 11, and features many Coven skins, Redeemed Star Guardian Rakan and Xayah, Neo PAX Jax, and Worlds 2023 Renekton. So, there’s no place or time to squeeze Cafe Cuties skins in today’s release.

Related
Former LoL World Champion reaches Challenger heights once again 5 years later
Watch the little guy: One tanky LoL champion is shaping up to be Worlds 2023’s must-ban pick

Therefore, the upcoming four skins will likely make their way onto the official servers with the next patch, which is scheduled to go live on Oct. 25. For the inpatient fans it’s quite a way, especially since the Cafe Cuties skin line made its debut in December 2021, and there were no new entries ever since. On the other hand, maybe Riot has a few more skins ready besides the four shown so far. We should know soon enough.

About the author
Mateusz Miter

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

More Stories by Mateusz Miter