League of Legends fans were teased and tantalized with the first three episodes of Arcane on Nov. 6, the beautifully animated Netflix series following the story of orphaned sisters Vi and Powder (AKA Jinx) throughout the seedy streets of Zaun and the luscious penthouses of Piltover.

To build up the suspense, Riot and Netflix have made the decision to split Arcane into three separate acts, totaling nine episodes, and over 350 minutes of running time. The second act, which includes episodes four, five, and six, is expected to get underway next weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, anyone with a Netflix subscription will have access to the next three episodes of the series. The final three episodes, along with the series finale, will be available the following weekend on Nov. 20.

Fans of the series can look forward to uncovering more of the mysterious world of Runeterra, its inhabitants, cultures, and rich history in the weeks to come.

In the meantime, players can experience Arcane through League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and VALORANT with RiotX Arcane, a month-long event that ties the games into one.