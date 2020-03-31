April Fools’ Day, Worldbreaker skins hit Summoner’s Rift in League’s Patch 10.7

Riot Games has killed another meme. After years of fan drawings, Urgot is finally getting his own Star Guardian-themed look for April Fools’ Day.

But that’s not the only new skin hitting the Rift in Patch 10.7. A total of six new skins are set to arrive on League of Legends’ live servers this patch cycle.

In addition to Urgot’s new magical Pajama Guardian skin, two other April Fools’ Day skins will also be arriving in the League Shop.

Both Veigar and Tristana are receiving new skins that Teamfight Tactics fans are sure to love. For this April Fools’ Day, the two Yordles are dressing up as Little Legends from League’s autobattler. Veigar’s new skin takes after TFT’s Furyhorn while Tristana’s new look resembles Pengu, the game’s sword-wielding penguin. Both skins will go on sale tomorrow for 1,350 RP.

Riot is finally adding three new additions to the Worldbreaker skin line, which hasn’t received a new look since November 2016. Malzahar, Sion, and Maokai are getting new pink and blue looks to add to their collections on April 9. Fans can purchase the skins for 1,350 RP each.

All six of the new skins arriving in Patch 10.7 will release alongside a set of chromas for additional purchase.

Here are all the skins set to arrive in Patch 10.7.

Pajama Guardian Urgot

Image via Riot Games

Pengu Cosplay Tristana, Furyhorn Cosplay Veigar

Image via Riot Games

Worldbreaker Maokai

Image via Riot Games

Worldbreaker Sion

Image via Riot Games

Worldbreaker Malzahar