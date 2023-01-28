An LCS newcomer leads the league in kills through first week of 2023 Spring Split

It’s only been a week since the 2023 LCS Spring Split began, but people are already making some big predictions about the season and the teams competing. After the season’s first set of games, for example, fans and analysts are already heralding FlyQuest’s new AD carry Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan as the best marksman in his class.

The 22-year-old superstar made his LCS debut in a big way, leading his team to a perfect 2-0 start to the split. He also currently leads all players with 19 kills through two games, while also holding four assists and only a single death, according to League of Legends stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

Prince dominated against Team Liquid and Team Dignitas, holding a league-best 59.4 percent of his team’s total kills through those matches. His best performance came against Dignitas, where he showcased some of his top-tier Ezreal skills.

Many people praised his fearlessness and willingness to push forward in multiple situations, along with his dominant early game that neutralized both opposing duos. He did require a good amount of resources from his team, collecting the highest average share of his team’s total gold in the LCS at 31 percent.

Before Prince arrived in the LCS, however, many people were already familiar with his skill set. Last year, the talented ADC picked up the co-Player of the Split award in the LCK for his exceptional performances on Liiv SANDBOX. Even though he wasn’t able to win the tournament, he still had his breakout year, leading to his transfer over the Pacific to North America.

Catch Prince and the rest of FlyQuest in action when the 2023 LCS Spring Split continues on Thursday, Feb. 2.