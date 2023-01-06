An iconic European top laner returns to the LCS as a positional coach for CLG

After spending two years away from the North American League of Legends scene, a former European star is making his return to the LCS.

Counter Logic Gaming has revealed its full League staff for the upcoming 2023 LCS Spring Split, and among the organization’s extensive coaches, former Fnatic top laner Paul “sOAZ” Boyer has joined as a positional coach.

He will be joining a handful of other former pro players on the staff list, including former CLG mid laner Damonte and former Immortals AD carry Apollo, who are also readying up as positional coaches for the team’s LCS roster. Former FlyQuest marksman Mash will bolster the team’s Challenger roster as a strategic coach for the year.

The 28-year-old will be making his coaching debut in the region, but he has already dabbled with coaching in the LFL with LDLC OL and Mirage Elyandra. He had one brief return to pro play when he joined WAVE Esports in the PRM, but he is much more well-known for his extensive years in the LEC with one of the most popular teams in the world, Fnatic.

From 2012 to 2018, sOAZ was the top laner for Fnatic during some of the most successful years in the organization’s history. While wearing the black and orange, the talented player was able to win four LEC championships and even helped push the team to its second Finals appearance at the 2018 World Championships against Invictus Gaming.

Since then, sOAZ has struggled to find the top of the mountain in any of the leagues he’s stepped into, whether he was with Misfits Gaming or Immortals. This position with CLG represents another chance to achieve greatness for the experienced star, and should be a great opportunity to share his knowledge to the younger members of the team’s LCS squad.