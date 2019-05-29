Amumu, Lulu, Tryndamere, and Ziggs set to receive VFX updates in Patch 9.12

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Four League of Legends champions are in for a bit of love in Patch 9.12, according to a post today from Riot Games on the game’s forums.

Amumu, Lulu, Tryndamere, and Ziggs are all set to receive visual effects updates in the next patch. The updates will help the champions better fit in with today’s standard and will clarify each of the champions ability’s by reducing noise from older, outdated visual designs.

Below is the full list of updates for each of the four champions.

Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Amumu stands as one of the oldest champions in the game, and the Sad Mummy desperately needed an update to better fit today’s champion design standards of the game. The updates included in Riot’s post today do just that, but they also enhance the champion’s Shuriman background and give Amumu a more clear-cut identity.

For starters, Amumu’s Bandage Toss (Q) has been updated with a subtle effect and brighter missile to better reflect the width of the skill shot. The Mummy’s Tantrum (E) now boasts a new AOE effect made of sand to clarify the effect’s hitbox. Similarly, Amumu’s Curse of the Sad Mummy (E) also has a new AOE effect featuring Shuriman runes and sand.

Lulu

Image via Riot Games

Although not as old as Amumu, Lulu needed similar touch-ups to help the Fae Sorceress fully embrace her magical theme. The updates will help clarify the support champion’s gameplay effects with a bright and colorful new look for each of her abilities.

Most of the Yordle’s abilities have received a simple clean up with minor added effects, but both Lulu’s basic attacks and the bolts on her Glitterlance (Q) have been fully updated with new missiles. Most notably, however, is the update to Lulu’s ultimate ability Wild Growth, which features a new AOE effect with purple fairy wings and a trail of pixie dust.

What’s even better is that Dragon Trainer Lulu’s dragon pal Pix now shoots mini pink fireballs for the Yordle’s passive.

Tryndamere

Image via Riot Games

Tryndamere’s update will primarily focus on cleaning up the champion’s abilities and removing excess noise from older, outdated visual effects, but the update will also reinforce the Barbarian King as a member of the Freiljord by adding a bit of flair to his kit’s visuals.

The champion’s basic attacks now feature new hit effects, and the heal on his Bloodlust (Q) shows off a more visible heal. Mocking Shout (W) now includes an additional cast effect that shows the range of the ability while Spinning Slash (E) has an entirely new effect that clearly indicates the width of the ability’s AOE.

Lastly, Tryndamere also received a new rage indicator for his passive, and his Demonblade skin features new fiery spell effects.

Ziggs

Image via Riot Games

Ziggs fans are in for a treat—the Hexplosives Expert is getting a full visual overhaul to greatly clarify the hitboxes on each of the champion’s abilities.

All of Ziggs’ attacks now feature new missiles and craters upon explosions. The Yordle’s Bouncing Bomb (Q) has a new missile and spark effects, while his Satchel Charge (W) now has an upward movement to simulate the ability’s knock-up effect. Additionally, his Hexplosive Minefield (E) now features a subtle range indicator on the missiles.

Ziggs’ ultimate ability Mega Inferno Bomb comes with a new cast, missile, and indicator. The best part, however, is that the bomb leaves behind a giant, fiery mushroom cloud after hitting its target location. Who doesn’t love exploding things?