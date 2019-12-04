Amazing joins Misfits as LEC strategic coach

Misfits Gaming revealed today that 25-year-old jungler Maurice “Amazing” Stückenschneider will be joining the team as its new strategic coach for the 2020 League of Legends season.

This will start another new chapter in Amazing’s storied career after he spent the 2019 LCS Summer Split with 100 Thieves. The team had a troublesome split and struggled with player cohesion and synergy throughout the year. 100 Thieves ended up finishing in eighth place.

“We’re excited to welcome Amazing to the team,” Misfits’ League general manager Michael Bolze said. “His growth mindset is what makes him a perfect fit for our team. He’s constantly looking for ways to improve and grow, from both a technical and strategic standpoint.”

Amazing has always been touted as a great voice on a team and a capable leader. This became most evident during his time with Schalke 04 in 2018 when he helped lead the roster to its first LEC Finals appearance.

Although they were eventually taken down by Fnatic, his leadership qualities were on full display during that season. Schalke decided the following season that it’d start Jonas “Memento” Elmarghichi, which prompted Amazing’s move to NA.

He’ll now get to work with Misfits’ young roster to try and find some success in 2020. It’s been a tough road for this organization over the past two years, but Amazing’s contributions might be able to push this team back into form.