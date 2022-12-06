League of Legends Patch 12.23 is almost here.

After the latest preseason update, there are a lot of changes expected from the next patch. Patch 12.23 intends to fix numerous champions by either buffing them or targeting them with the nerf hammer. Some systems are also being tweaked in an attempt to make the next season as enjoyable and balanced as possible.

Before the 2023 season comes around, it’s time to celebrate winter. With December finally here, Riot Games prepared seven new Winterblessed skins to celebrate. Besides that, the Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser skin will make its debut on the Rift.

By the light of the Aurora, winter has come! New Winterblessed Skins are unwrapping on the PBE:



❄️ Winterblessed Diana

❄️ Winterblessed Warwick

❄️ Winterblessed Shaco

❄️ Winterblessed Swain

❄️ Winterblessed Zilean

❄️ Winterblessed Zoe

❄️ Prestige Winterblessed Warwick pic.twitter.com/ClEygLdoic — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 14, 2022

As expected, most of these winter-themed skins feature cold blue, gray, white, and purple colors. In the end, it’s winter, and what else do you expect from the snowy season?

Here are all of the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.23.

Winterblessed Warwick

Image via Riot Games

Prestige Winterblessed Warwick

Winterblessed Diana

Winterblessed Zoe

Winterblessed Zilean

Winterblessed Swain

Winterblessed Shaco

Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser