It's the first time it's ever happened—at least, officially.

For the first time ever in League of Legends history, the Worlds final won’t take place on a standalone stream. It will be co-streamed by three streamers and one duo, and they’ll all be on-site in San Francisco.

There will be one stream for four major languages: Chinese, English, Korean, and Spanish.

Here’s a list of all the streamers who will be hosting them, and what language their stream will be in.

Sykkuno (English)

The English co-stream will be hosted by none other than YouTube star Sykkuno. Not only is he immensely popular, which will bode well in terms of viewership, but he’s also passionate about the game.

Ibai Llanos (Spanish)

The Spanish co-stream will be hosted by Ibai Llanos, the fourth most-followed streamer on Twitch. Ibai has a whopping 11.8 million followers, many of which will tune in to watch the Worlds 2022 final.

Sangho Lee & Min Gyo Kim (Korean)

Two of the biggest streamers in South Korea, Sangho Lee and Min Gyo Kim, are teaming up to host the South Korean co-stream. It’ll be twice the fun and have twice the viewers.

Rita (Chinese)

Last but not least is Chinese streamer Rita, who—you guessed it, will host the Chinese co-stream. She’s clocked up millions of views playing League throughout the years, and co-streaming the Worlds final will add a few million more.

The Worlds 2022 final and the co-streams that run alongside it kick off at 7pm CT on Nov. 5.

So, if you’re looking for a different way to experience one of the grandest esports events in the industry, be sure to check them out.