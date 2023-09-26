All skins coming to LoL Patch 13.19

The month of October is quickly approaching, and Riot Games is preparing to celebrate the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by releasing a new set of League of Legends skins to bring some brightness to Summoner’s Rift and celebrate those who have departed.

A total of six different champions are getting League‘s new La Ilusión skins, featuring champions like Qiyana, Nidalee, Gnar, Draven, Ziggs, and Renata Glasc. Renata Glasc will also be getting a gold and white Prestige version of her well-designed cosmetic.

Across the board, the skins take inspiration from the traditional outfits and various decorations from the holiday, including brightly glowing red and blue colorways. They also include various different well-recognized symbols from the holiday, including the marigold flowers that are usually placed on the “ofrendas,” or private altars of loved ones who have passed away.

These skins will be released during Patch 13.19, which is set to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Here are all of the skins heading to LoL in Patch 13.19.

All skins arriving in LoL Patch 13.19

La Ilusión Draven (1,350 RP)

La Ilusión Draven is spinning his axes with style. Image via Riot Games

La Ilusión Gnar (1,350 RP)

La Ilusión Gnar is ready to celebrate the festivities. Image via Riot Games

La Ilusión Nidalee (1,350 RP)

Explore your wild side with La Ilusión Nidalee. Image via Riot Games

La Ilusión Qiyana (1,350 RP)

La Ilusión Qiyana is ready to light up the night. Image via Riot Games

La Ilusión Renata Glasc (1,350 RP)

Bow down and pay your respects to La Ilusión Renata Glasc. Image via Riot Games

Prestige La Ilusión Renata Glasc (125 Mythic Essence)

Renata Glasc is ready to be revered in the Prestige version of her La Ilusión skin. Image via Riot Games

La Ilusión Ziggs (1,350 RP)

La Ilusión Ziggs will be sure to bring the fireworks. Image via Riot Games

About the author