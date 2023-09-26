All skins coming to LoL Patch 13.19

The month of October is quickly approaching, and Riot Games is preparing to celebrate the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by releasing a new set of League of Legends skins to bring some brightness to Summoner’s Rift and celebrate those who have departed.
A total of six different champions are getting League‘s new La Ilusión skins, featuring champions like Qiyana, Nidalee, Gnar, Draven, Ziggs, and Renata Glasc. Renata Glasc will also be getting a gold and white Prestige version of her well-designed cosmetic.
Across the board, the skins take inspiration from the traditional outfits and various decorations from the holiday, including brightly glowing red and blue colorways. They also include various different well-recognized symbols from the holiday, including the marigold flowers that are usually placed on the “ofrendas,” or private altars of loved ones who have passed away.
These skins will be released during Patch 13.19, which is set to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Here are all of the skins heading to LoL in Patch 13.19.
