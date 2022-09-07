All skins coming to League with Patch 12.17

Two weeks have passed since the last League of Legends patch, so as always, it’s time to prepare for another one.

League patches usually come every two weeks and change a few things here and there. Patch 12.17 is no different since it will influence a bunch of champions, nerfing some while buffing others. Still, those changes won’t be as significant as in the first half of the year, since Riot is aiming to stabilize the game, so it won’t affect the Worlds 2022 meta.

As always, every patch brings a few new skins to the game, and Patch 12.17 features four of them. Three are from the Zenith Games collection, which will be making its debut on Summoner’s Rift. Blitzcrank, Lee Sin, and Jayce are the champions to receive fresh skins from that skin line and they look like futuristic athletes, featuring bright and strong colors like red, purple, and blue.

Aim for gold 🥇 Zenith Games have begun on the PBE. pic.twitter.com/OC275DZPBo — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 23, 2022

Aside from those cosmetics, Viego is getting a King Viego skin, which showcases the champion in an entirely fresh get-up, back when he wasn’t corrupted. It appears that he’s holding the hand of Isolde, with whom he ruled the kingdom of Cavador.

Without further ado, are all the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.17.

Zenith Games Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Zenith Games Jayce

Image via Riot Games

Zenith Games Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

King Viego