All of the new LCK rosters going into the 2020 Summer Split

Keep up with the latest roster swaps in Korea.

It’s been a rough couple of years for Korean League of Legends fans, but it’s far from over for the region—and the 2020 Summer Split is fast approaching. That means several teams could make roster changes before the next split begins.

To keep track of all the news on rumored and confirmed moves, we’ve collected everything we know about LCK roster moves so far. Make sure to check back in to catch all the latest roster news ahead of the 2020 Summer Split.

Afreeca Freecs

: Mystic Support: Jelly

Afreeca Freecs had another promising season in the LCK. But after almost breaking into the top four, they sunk to sixth place in the latter half of the split.

A roster reshuffle may be on the cards for the summer.

APK Prince

: Lee “HyBriD” Woo-jin Support: Park “Secret” Ki-sun

Rookie squad APK Prince were promoted into the LCK last November, beating Jin Air Green Green Wings. In the Spring Split, the team placed a respectful seventh, comfortably securing their spot in the league.

If they want to improve on their standings in the summer, though, a roster swap may be a sensible option.

Damwon Gaming

: Ghost Support: BeryL

Damwon were one of the only teams to keep its full lineup ahead of the 2020 Spring Split. But after placing fifth and narrowly missing out on the playoffs, a roster reshuffle could be the team’s next move.

DragonX

: Deft Support: Ryu “Keria” Min-seok

DragonX worked tirelessly to develop its squad over the course of the season—and it paid off. The team’s two new rookies, jungler Pyosik and support Keria, performed above and beyond expectations. Together with Doran, Chovy, and Deft, DragonX have a real shot at Worlds next season.

Gen.G

: Ruler Support: Life

After finishing the regular season in first place with a 14-4 record, a roster reshuffle is simply out of the question. Gen.G inevitably fell at the last hurdle and lost to T1 in the finals, but they still remain a top team.

Hanwha Life

: Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong Support: Lehends

Bordering on the relegation line, Hanwha Life narrowly kept their spot in the LCK. The team had some promising moments throughout the Spring Split but inevitably fell to the bottom of the standings with a 6-12 record.

If Hanwha want to improve and secure a top-three finish in the summer, a roster reshuffle is probably the way to go. Their bot lane could be the target, especially with Griffin’s Viper up for grabs.

KT Rolster

: Aiming Support: TusiN

KT picked it up in the second half of the 2020 LCK Spring Split after a poor start to the season. Following four consecutive losses, they got their act together and climbed into fourth place ahead of the playoffs—their best result in years.

T1

: Teddy Support: Effort

T1 will likely be sticking with its full lineup for the 2020 Summer Split.

The team dominated in the LCK Spring Playoffs, losing just one game to DragonX in the semifinals before annihilating Gen.G in the finals.

T1 will be eager to repeat their performance in the summer and secure the region’s first seed going into Worlds 2020.

Team Dynamics

: Seo “Feiz” Dae-gil Support: Kim “GuGer” Do-yeop

Team Dynamics are the new kids on the block.

The five-man lineup fought their way through Challengers Korea before convincingly beating SANDBOX Gaming and Seorabeol Gaming in back-to-back best-of-three series in the summer promotion tournament.

Top laner Lee “Rich” Jae-won and mid laner Lee “Kuzan” Seong-hyeok are the biggest personalities on the team. With their aggressive playstyles, they’ll look to make their mark on the LCK this summer.