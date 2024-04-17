All ARAM balance changes in LoL Patch 14.8

League of Legends Patch 14.8 is here, and as the update rolls out on the live servers, balance changes are coming across the board to over a dozen champions.

Recommended Videos

Separate from the changes being made on Summoner’s Rift, ARAM is getting its own round of updates, as is usually the case for the Howling Abyss. ARAM players shouldn’t expect too large of an update this time around as only seven champions will be receiving alterations in Patch 14.8. More champions were buffed (five) than were nerfed (two) in Patch 14.8 as Riot is making an effort to make some champions feel similar to how they do on Summoner’s Rift.

Here are all of the buffs and nerfs coming to champions in League’s ARAM mode in Patch 14.8.

LoL Patch 14.8 ARAM patch notes

All ARAM buffs in LoL Patch 14.8

Certain poke champions are getting a slight boost on the Howling Abyss in Patch 14.8. Image via Riot Games

Illaoi : Damage taken reduced by five percent.

: Damage taken reduced by five percent. Leona : Damage taken reduced by five percent.

: Damage taken reduced by five percent. Nautilus: Damage taken reduced by five percent.

Xerath : All damage dealt increased by two percent.

: All damage dealt increased by two percent. Ziggs: All damage dealt increased by five percent.

The two champions to receive direct damage buffs in Patch 14.8 were Xerath and Ziggs, who received a two percent and five percent buff, respectively, to all of the damage they deal. Xerath and Ziggs have always been two of the most reliable poke champions in ARAM, so for them to get even more damage throughput in this patch will definitely make them even more annoying to face off against.

LoL Patch 14.8 ARAM nerfs

Zyra will now have negative Ability Haste in ARAM as of Patch 14.8. Image via Riot Games

Only two champions received ARAM nerfs in Patch 14.8, with Zyra and Vi both getting nerfed by way of their Ability Haste. Both champions received 10 percent Ability Haste nerfs, with Vi getting hers reduced from 10 to zero and Zyra’s being dropped from zero to negative 10 percent. “We overbuffed Zyra last patch which contributed to her zone control being a bit more frustrating than other mages so we’re dialing them back,” Riot said in the official Patch 14.8 notes. “Meanwhile, Vi has been benefiting from her current buffs so we’re aiming to slowly remove the extra ones.”

Vi : Base Ability Haste reduced by 10

: Base Ability Haste reduced by 10 Zyra: Base Ability Haste: reduced by 10

It’s not uncommon for champions in ARAM to have overinflated or underinflated base stats that go beyond that typical zero-to-100 scale. The rules when it comes to balancing ARAM are usually more lenient as the game mode isn’t as rigid or technical as Summoner’s Rift.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more