Isolde has been pulling some strings behind the scenes and used those strings to sew together League of Legends’ newest champion, Gwen.

This new top laner is coming to snip away at her opponent’s life with her massive scissors, tie them up with needles and thread, and get out of bad situations seamlessly. The Hallowed Seamstress will bring new mechanics to the game and ties some abilities from other champions together into one expertly-sewn kit.

Here are all of Gwen’s abilities, which may be changed before her release later this spring in Patch 11.8.

Passive – Thousand Cuts

Gwen’s basic attacks deal bonus on-hit magic damage based on a percentage of her health. Basic attacks against champions will heal her for some of the damage dealt.

Q – Snip Snip!

Gwen rapidly snips her scissors between two and six times, dealing magic damage in a cone. At a minimum, Gwen will snip twice, adding one snip per basic attack Gwen has landed on an enemy (up to four for a total of six). Enemies in the center of each snip take true damage, as well as the bonus magic damage from Thousand Cuts.

W – Hallowed Mist

Gwen spins up the Hallowed Mist to surround her for five seconds, gaining some armor and magic resist when in it. Enemies outside the Mist can’t target Gwen or hit her with any abilities. The mist will move to follow Gwen the first time she tries to leave it but will dissipate the next time.

E – Skip ’n Slash

Gwen dashes a short distance and empowers her attacks with increased range, speed, and on-hit magic damage for four seconds. Attacking an enemy during this time refunds 50 percent of this ability’s cooldown.

R – Needlework

Gwen can cast Needlework up to three times but needs to hit an enemy within eight seconds to unlock each subsequent cast. Each cast fires needles in a line that deal magic damage, slow enemies, and apply Gwen’s Thousand Cuts bonus magic damage. The first cast will fire one needle, the second will fire three, and the final cast will fire five for a total of nine needles and nine applications of Thousand Cuts to enemies hit.

