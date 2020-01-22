AKRacing is the newest partner and official chair supplier for the LEC

Get ready to kick back your feet and relax, European League of Legends pros. AKRacing is the newest partner and official chair supplier of the LEC for this year, Riot Games announced today.

Over the past two years, the LEC has had popular gaming chair company DXRacer as the official chair supplier of the league. But this time around, Riot has chosen a lesser-known chair brand to provide chairs for its on-stage events.

“We are beyond ecstatic to be making our entry into the world that is League of Legends via our 2020 LEC Season partnership,” AKRacing’s partnership manager Chris Katzer said. “Together with Riot Games, we’re able to share our passion for gaming and comfort as we bring our premium chairs to the players of the European Championship.”

The LEC wasn’t included in Riot’s deal with SecretLabs, where the company provided chairs for the LCS, Mid-Season Invitational, All-Star Event, and World Championship. SecretLabs is one of the most popular gaming chair companies in the world, with multiple partnerships with companies like Blizzard Entertainment, Valve, HBO, OGN, and various esports teams.

This should be a great move for AKRacing, though, since it finally gets the chair company some mainstream esports exposure in one of the most popular leagues in the world. AKRacing has been in business since 2001 and got its start in the automotive industry, boasting partnerships with esports organizations like Team Dignitas, HellRaisers, and Team Torpedo.