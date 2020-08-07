Afreeca Freecs take down Team Dynamics in week 8 of LCK Summer Split

Afreeca Freecs secured another win against a bottom-tier team in the 2020 LCK Summer Split today, beating Team Dynamics 2-1.

Top laner Kiin and jungler Spirit were AFS’ saving grace, receiving Player of the Game awards for their performances on Akali and Trundle, respectively.

오늘 팀 다이나믹스를 상대로 2:1 승리를 가져왔습니다! 다음주 경기에서도 좋은 모습 보여드릴 수 있도록 열심히 준비하겠습니다. 응원해 주셔서 감사합니다.



미디어 인터뷰 종료 후, 온라인 팬미팅을 진행할 예정입니다. 선수단에게 하고싶은 질문이 있다면 댓글로 남겨주세요! pic.twitter.com/7w18hoWdca — Afreeca Freecs LoL (@Freecs_LoL) August 7, 2020

The first game started out even for both League of Legends teams. The eighth-place DYN put up a good fight against the playoff contenders of AFS. DYN responded to every move by AFS with force.

The game was close, for the most part, with both teams being one dragon away from the Mountain Dragon Soul buff. Even though the last teamfight for the buff started out well for DYN, Kiin’s swift moves on Akali sealed DYN’s fate. AFS pushed to end the game after that crucial teamfight win.

After the first game, AFS got overconfident and first picked Karthus in the second draft phase. DYN built a great composition to counter him with shields, including Karma in the mid lane and Lux in the bottom lane.

DYN’s superior drafting phase allowed them to focus on scaling into the mid-to-late game. Though Karthus did the most damage on his team, it wasn’t enough to carry them, even with the Infernal Soul against DYN’s composition.

Screengrab via LCK

The third game, though, was a huge stomp in AFS’ favor. They secured kills left and right, snowballing out of control. Their bloodlust made them forget about the elemental dragons, though. DYN picked up dragon after dragon in hopes of reaching the Infernal Dragon Soul.

Even though DYN were one drake away from the crucial buff, they weren’t able to defend against AFS’ pressure, who were 13,000 gold ahead at one point in the game.

With this win, AFS improve to 8-6 in the 2020 LCK Summer Split, while DYN drop to 4-10. AFS will be back in action next week with two matches against T1 and Sandbox Gaming. You can tune in on Thursday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 15 to see if AFS can maintain their consistency heading into the race for a playoff spot.

