Afreeca Freecs set new record for fastest LCK game

SeolHaeOne Prince could be one of the worst teams in recent LCK history.

Afreeca Freecs easily dispatched of the struggling SeolHaeOne Prince team in a clean sweep today. And Afreeca Freecs also set a new league record in this one-sided LCK series.

AF broke down the enemy Nexus in 16 minutes and 54 seconds, the fastest single game time in an LCK game, according to Korizon’s Ashley Kang. The game also ranks among the top 50 fastest League of Legends games in any professional league around the world.

The Korean region is famous for its slow-paced style of gameplay. In fact, the average game time this split is 32 minutes, the longest of any of the major regions. But AF smashed that trend today, easily beating SeolHaeOne Prince in under 17 minutes.

The previous fastest game was 2012 Najin Shield vs GJR, 18:44 pic.twitter.com/uEQvjctorW — Ashley Kang 애슐리강 (@AshleyKang) July 24, 2020

SeolHaeOne Prince simply seemed to be outclassed in this match. Mickey, SP’s mid laner and veteran LEC player, appeared to be lost in lane. He farmed poorly and often idly wandered into ganks.

Mickey wasn’t the only player who struggled, though. The entire team of SP looked vacant and caster Nick “LS” De Cesare even said on the broadcast that the team “doesn’t look like they care.”

Before 10 minutes, AF had a fed Kalista, were nearly 9,000 gold ahead of their opponents, and had almost pushed their way to the mid lane inhibitor. One clean teamfight later, AF had the Rift Herald dancing on the graves of their enemies.

Let the shelly dance@Freecs_LoL breaks down the enemy Nexus in 16:50, setting 2020 #LCK summer split records pic.twitter.com/H0sMkPUanW — Ashley Kang 애슐리강 (@AshleyKang) July 24, 2020

This was an important win for AF, who are now 6-5 in the 2020 LCK Summer Split. SP, on the other hand, fall to 1-10 on the split.

Afreeca Freecs will be back in action on Thursday, July 30 when they take on Hanwha Life Esports at 3am CT.