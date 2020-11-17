Afreeca Freecs parts ways with most of the players on its roster ahead of 2021 LCK season

The organization will build a new roster around Kiin, Dread, and Fly.

Afreeca Freecs is moving on from the majority of its 2020 League of Legends roster ahead of the upcoming franchised LCK season, the organization announced today.

The team has parted ways with Lee “Spirit” Da-yon, Jin “Mystic” Seong-jun, Nam “Ben” Dong-hyun, Kim “ALL IN” Tae-yang, Seo “SS” Jin-sol, and Son “Jelly” Ho-gyeong.

At the same time, the organization announced that it’s extending the contract of jungler Lee “Dread” Jin-hyeok for one year following his great split.

안녕하세요, 아프리카 프릭스입니다.



뛰어난 피지컬로 팬들에게 재미 있는 경기를 선사한 'Dread' 이진혁 선수와 계약을 연장했음을 알려 드립니다.

우리 팀과 정상을 향해 함께 나아갈 이진혁 선수에게 많은 응원과 더불어, 아프리카 프릭스의 2021년도 많은 기대 부탁 드립니다.



감사합니다. pic.twitter.com/y2fGtAWM1W — Afreeca Freecs LoL (@Freecs_LoL) November 17, 2020

Afreeca now has only three remaining active players on its roster: Kim “Kiin” Gi-in in the top lane, Song “Fly” Yong-jun in the mid lane, and Dread in the jungle. The org will need to find a suitable bot lane for this roster for the upcoming season.

Afreeca had a lackluster year in 2020, finishing sixth during the Spring Split and fifth during the Summer Split. They qualified for playoffs in the Summer Split but were quickly knocked out in the second round by Gen.G. Due to them accruing enough Championship Points, though, they were seeded into the Regional Gauntlet where they got knocked out in the second round by T1.

Kiin is one of the best top laners in the LCK, but the lack of a strong supporting cast around him hasn’t allowed him to shine. If Afreeca find a solid bottom lane for next year, they could climb to a top-three spot in the LCK.

