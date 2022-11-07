It might be the start of something new.

Vietnamese organization Saigon Buffalo is seeking new investments ahead of the 2023 season.

Saigon Buffalo recently played at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, joining the tournament as the VCS’ second seed and participating in the play-in stage. Despite decent results in the group stage, where they ended fourth with a 2-3 record, the team were eliminated by the LEC’s MAD Lions.

SGB, the youngest team at #Worlds22, is looking for a new owner, or investors in an exciting e-sport journey. If you are interested and believe in the young buffaloes, please email:

[email protected]

for further details & offers.

🙏🏻 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FJ5BFeKfTn — Saigon Buffalo Esports (@MrBuffalo7) November 7, 2022

Now that Worlds 2022 has ended, the organization is searching for a new owner or new investors to continue its esports journey.

Previously known as Young Generation, the organization fought its way into the VCS through the Spring Promotion at the beginning of 2017. Although Younger Generation was a new entry, the team immediately achieved strong results, becoming the No. 2 team in the league, only behind Marines Esports (now known as GAM Esports).

During that same year, Younger Generation gained their slot for Worlds 2017 and finished second in the play-in group stage with a 2-2 record, before losing to Team WE from the LPL.

In the following year, the team rebranded to Phong Vũ Buffalo and started their streak of presence at international tournaments. They participated at the Worlds 2018 main event and also represented Vietnam at the following 2019 Mid-Season Invitational, finishing in the top six of the tournament.

After that, however, the team lost some of its magic, failing to make Worlds in 2019 and having disappointing results throughout 2020, with the best result of sixth in the VCS 2020 spring split. That being said, it didn’t take long before Saigon Buffalo bounced back.

After a decent 2021 season, Saigon Buffalo returned to being the consistent second-best team in the Vietnamese league, finishing second in both splits and playing both at MSI and Worlds. The roster made of homegrown talents has surprised fans on the international stage, with creative picks and great comebacks, like the game against the Japanese team DetonationFocusMe.

With the 2022 season coming to an end, we might see a new version of Saigon Buffalo in 2023.