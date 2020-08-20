A mysterious song can be heard in the Chinese League client, possibly the next Worlds song

Will we get another hit like "Phoenix?"

League of Legends fans started hearing a mysterious song in the Chinese client today. The new song is reportedly on auto-play for all summoners who log in to the Chinese client, according to LPL journalist Ran.

The lyrics hint toward a fight and it has a similar feel to it like previous World Championship songs, such as “Rise,” “Phoenix,” and “Awaken.”

What's this song? New league song? Been auto-playing on tencent league client all day it seems. pic.twitter.com/8ETOQCGJW1 — Ran (@ran_lpl) August 20, 2020

While it’s unclear whether this is the official 2020 Worlds song, yesterday there was some speculation that a potential upcoming League champion named Seraphine could be behind this. Based on the leaks from streamer Streamie, Seraphine could be a musical mid lane mage and might be a part of League’s next music group, like KDA or True Damage.

The alleged champion already has a SoundCloud page, where there’s one song with a similar voice to the one that’s heard in the Chinese client.

This either seems like a mistake on Riot’s part by releasing the song somehow in the League client or a teaser for the potential upcoming champion, Seraphine.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.