A day in Seoul: Embracing the Worlds 2023 fever

It’s been 24 hours since I departed Rome and arrived in Seoul. As I write this, I still haven’t met my colleagues and friends who, like me, are in the country for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship finals, yet I’ve already had five different conversations on the topic.

The first was in the check-in line at Rome airport, when an elderly couple from Hawaii recognized the logo on my jacket—the World Championship one I got for my birthday this year. Then, a young couple on their way home to Korea asked me, while in line for the security check, if I was going to Korea to watch the finals.

Next, on my flight here, I sat next to an “ajumma,” a Korean old lady who didn’t speak English, but pointed at the logo on my jacket and said “LoL, League of Legends.” My eyes lit up, and I tried to explain the reason for my visit to Korea, but the language barrier proved too difficult for us to overcome. Still, she fed me some delicious snacks that had been in her purse for who knows how long.

When I landed, I got stuck for over an hour and a half in Seoul’s rush-hour traffic on my way to the hotel. Yet I spent that time talking to my driver, who was eager to tell me about how much his nephew plays League. Finally, after an exhausting 18-hour journey, I arrived at my hotel, where I befriended a receptionist and started explaining the reason for my stay—but I didn’t have to. Her colleague jumped in and excitedly explained what League esports is, who the teams at Worlds are, and who’s performing at this year’s finals’ opening ceremony: NewJeans.

While NewJeans’ name is globally known, it wasn’t their name on everyone’s lips right after they said “League of Legends.” It was Faker’s.

After 10 years of competing, Faker’s name is associated with League and esports everywhere, but even more so in his home country, where everywhere I went, I saw the impact gaming had on the city. I saw people walking the streets with LCK teams’ merchandise, almost bought what seemed like unlicensed League and VALORANT merchandise, and waited an hour and a half in line to get HEARTSTEEL donuts on the fifth floor of the HiKR Ground.

But I quickly understood why I felt like I was walking around the birthplace of esports as I roamed the Worlds’ Playground. The partnership between Riot Games and the Korea Tourism Organization brought to life one of the most incredible, immersive experiences a League esports fan could ever have.

Each stair features the names of previous years’ Worlds winners. Photo by Dot Esports

Every floor of the HiKR building has different attractions, starting with the staircase in the main entrance that recounts the past winners of the World Championship. As you step over League esports history and reach the first floor, you are welcomed by NewJeans—well, their picture—and two of the immersive environments HiKR has to offer modeled around Worlds and its anthems.

Then you can interact with esports-themed photo booths, art stations, documentaries, LCK teams’ walk-in stands, ceiling-high screens playing the most hyped moments of the tournament, and even a quiz to test your knowledge of the host region, the LCK. It’s an awe-inducing walkthrough that earns you 11 stamps you can use to claim a prize on the fourth floor, at the end of the path.

On the fifth floor of the HiKR Ground, there’s HEARTSTEEL’s playground. Like many, I too was attracted mostly by the promise of band-themed-donuts and collectible cards. But what made me want to stay was the unique photo booth that makes you look at the ceiling and wonder “what pose can I strike that doesn’t make me look like a tiny person?”

And while I dream of seeing something similar next year too, deep down, I know this exhibition could only exist because Worlds this year is in Korea, in Seoul, where people outside of the esports environment know what League is. Today’s extraordinarily unique experience is just a taste of an eventful week that will end with the Worlds finals, which makes me impatient to see what else Riot and Seoul can offer to a wandering fan like me.