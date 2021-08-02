8 out of 9 teams have a former SKT player or trainee on their roster in the 2021 LCK Summer Split

T1, formerly known as SKT, is making a huge statement regarding their development of players in the 2021 LCK Summer Split.

Out of the nine participants (excluding T1) in the 2021 LCK Summer Split, eight have a former SKT player or trainee on their roster. The only team not to have a former player from the winningest League of Legends organization is DRX, who, coincidentally or not, are ranked last in the standings.

The organization has been developing a lot of talent for years. While not all players flourish under its banner, they eventually find a new home and have been performing well. The former T1 players who are still participating in the LCK are:

Nongshim RedForce – Peanut and Gori

Gen.G – Clid and Burdol

Liiv SANDBOX – Effort

DWG KIA – Khan

Afreeca Freecs – Leo and Bang

Hanwha Life Esports – Willer

Fredit BRION – Lava and Delight

KT – Blank

Compared to other teams in the League, T1 is a talent factory. No other team can say that they’re fostering as much new talent that can compete at the highest level as T1. Even if a couple of members retired, most of them have still been active in various regions. From the LJL to the LPL, South Korea has proven to be an exceptional region in its players’ excellence. But even then, T1 has shown themselves to be a cut above the rest, creating talent for both major and minor regions, showing just how strong their rookie programs are.

