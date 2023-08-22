5 popular mid laners to get boosts as LoL devs make sweeping Patch 13.17 changes

A smorgasbord of League of Legends champions will be getting buffs and nerfs in Patch 13.17, as previewed by the Riot Games balance team on Aug. 21, with 19 characters in total expected to see changes—and all eyes will be on the mid lane after the dust settles.

Riot lead champion designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed the changes today, citing numerous adjustments across all five positions, but buffs are on the way for five particular mids who have struggled to crack the meta of recent.

Orianna, Twisted Fate, Vex, and Zoe are expected to receive the buffs for the mid lane, while Lux’s mid build is also getting boosts.

We're moving some champions off pure killing power builds and onto more durable [Aatrox, Hec, Vi, Xin]. We're also doing targeted adjustments to some champs who lost durability (eg. from Shieldbow moving from 1st to 3rd). pic.twitter.com/9iRCfBlTym — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) August 22, 2023

All five sit smack bang in the middle of the list for win rates and pick rates, according to League stats site U.GG. Lux is the most popular of the group but sits 22nd overall for pick rate in the mid lane, while Vex boasts the highest win rate at 50.57 percent; a fair way back compared to the likes of Swain (52.91 percent) and Neeko (52.03 percent).

Some of the weakest champs in the pool are finally receiving buffs in the hope they become even remotely viable in the meta, with Gnar, Elise, and Tryndamere first in line after recording terrible win rates across all ranks in 13.16.

Also included is Samira who, despite a below-par win rate, is banned in a whopping 27 percent of matches. We’ll see if the buffs push that number even higher.

Samira may become even more prevalent after her boosts. Image via Riot Game

As for nerfs, Phroxzon reiterated Riot’s mantra of nerfing overpowered junglers ahead of buffing weaker ones instead. Kayn, Kindred, and Kha’zix have enjoyed the spotlight for the past few patches but their dominance of the jungle might be over given nerfs are on the way. Xerath’s support build will also see a downward adjustment.

Riot is also halting all efforts to pivot Blitzcrank into the jungle. Phroxzon noted it had been difficult to make the champion viable in the position despite best efforts, and has only “added complexity to an otherwise elegant champion.”

To the delight of many, it’ll be back to the kennel for the latest addition to the League roster Naafiri, who has stood head and shoulders above all in 13.16 as arguably the top champion of the meta. The Hound of a Hundred Bites has all but dominated the mid and top lanes following Riot’s decision to shelve the planned nerfs for her in 13.15. Plans were in place to revisit her ability to jungle but, given her absence from the proposed buff list, it’ll be some time before we see her dominate the meta like this again.

Items like Bloodthirster, Stattik Shiv, and Evenshroud are also copping blows, while the Future’s Market rune’s effectiveness is up for a change.

League Patch 13.17 is set to go live next week on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

