4 players from C9 lead LCS with KDAs ranging from 10.3 to 18 through first week of 2021 Spring Split

The first week of the 2021 LCS season was an up and down experience for many teams. Several top squads have already suffered their first loss of the season, but there’s one team that’s been thriving since the start of the 2021 Spring Split: Cloud9.

The revamped star-studded roster looked dominant through their first three games this weekend—and the stats back up this fact. Zven, Blaber, Perkz, and Fudge all lead the league in KDA after week one with double-digit KDAs.

Our #LCS Twitter Play of the Week for week one of the Spring Split came from @Cloud9's victory against @TSM! #C9WIN



What was your favorite play from opening weekend? pic.twitter.com/1EvNqMmK3q — LCS (@LCSOfficial) February 8, 2021

Zven has the highest KDA in the LCS right now at 18, but Blaber is right behind him with a 16.7 KDA and the most kills in the league. Perkz sits in third with an 11 KDA, while Fudge is holding down the fourth spot at 10.3, according to Oracle’s Elixir. The only C9 player to have a non-double digit KDA is Vulcan, who has a 3.3 KDA with 22 assists.

One of C9’s standout players of the weekend was definitely their young, breakout jungler Blaber, who stole the show with an absolute jungling masterclass in their third and final game against Immortals. The 21-year-old star took over the game early, securing three kills, two assists, and a 3,000 team gold lead at 10 minutes.

I don't think any witty puns could make @blaber 's Taliyah stats look any better than they already are, so here's what he did as @Cloud9 deleted @Immortals #LCS pic.twitter.com/7WfyKTXtO9 — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) February 7, 2021

By the end of the game, he had 10 kills and had participated in 85 percent of his team’s collective takedowns on Taliyah. As a squad, C9 hadn’t lost a single tower, took all three dragons, and gave away only three kills on their way to a 26-minute stomp of the competition.

Although the team was coming off of a series loss to Team Liquid in the 2021 LCS Lock In tournament, they came out of the gates swinging with a perfect start to the regular season. C9 and 100 Thieves are now the only undefeated teams in the league with Liquid taking a loss to Immortals on the first day of play.

You can watch these juggernauts in action when the LCS returns on Friday, Feb. 12.

