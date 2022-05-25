3 western players registered KDA in top 10 of MSI 2022 rumble stage rankings

The LPL’s Royal Never Give Up topped the tables of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational rumble stage, with T1, G2 Esports, and Evil Geniuses placing second, third, and fourth, respectively. The League of Legends tournament concludes with the knockout stage on weekend, where a new MSI champion will be crowned. This short interval between the stages is the perfect opportunity to look at some of the stats at the event.

As expected, RNG topped the KDA rankings in the rumble stage. But three western players also broke into the top 10.

A total of four RNG players came on top, with GALA, Xiaohu, Wei, and Ming recording 7.9, 6.8, 6.2, and 4.7 KDA, respectively, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir.

After the four LPL representatives, three T1 players followed. Oner, Faker, and Gumayusi ended up in the fifth to seventh places, respectively. The Korean jungler boasted 4.6 KDA, while the legendary mid laner held 4.3. The up-and-coming marksman was just below his teammates with 4.2 KDA.

Closing out the top 10 KDA rankings are three EG players: Inspired, Danny, and jojopyun. The Polish jungler had the highest KDA out of his teammates with 4.0. And the AD carry and mid laner shared a respectable 3.7 KDA.

But when it comes to G2, the players with the highest KDA in the standings were Broken Blade and Targamas, who both reached 3.3, placing in 14th and 15th place. Every player from EG, the team’s NA rivals, ended the stage above them. Out of all the major regions, Flakked placed last in terms of KDA with 2.6. That being said, G2 still managed to finish the rumble stage in third place after failing to drop a single game against EG throughout the tournament.

The knockout stage kicks off on Friday, May 27. An MSI 2022 champion will be crowned on Sunday.