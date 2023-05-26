Get ready, Europe. The best League of Legends players in the EMEA region are ready to set Summoner’s Rift ablaze as they battle for supremacy through the 2023 LEC Summer Split.

Next season, teams will be battling for not just an LEC championship but also earning themselves a place as one of the region’s representatives at the 2023 World Championship in South Korea. Europe will field three of their best squads at the tournament, but before getting too far ahead, all 10 teams have a chance to jump ahead of the competition in the opening weekend.

With top squads colliding, players making their debuts on new teams, and superstars warming up for the rest of the split, this first salvo of games will be very important for those wanting to break into the next round, especially with only three weeks in the regular season to earn a spot in the top-eight.

There are plenty of chances for major upsets with this new format, and as a result, teams must prepare early and ensure they can get these early victories to help maintain momentum while also keeping the pressure off themselves while the rest of the league avoids an early vacation with a ninth or tenth place finish over nine games.

Here are all the matches for the first week of the 2023 LEC Summer Split.

2023 LEC Summer Split week one matches

Day one – Saturday, June 17

Photo by Michał Konkol via Riot Games

11am CT: MAD Lions vs. Team Vitality

12pm CT: Team Heretics vs. SK Gaming

1pm CT: KOI vs. Excel Esports

2pm CT: G2 Esports vs. Team BDS

3pm CT: Fnatic vs. Astralis

Day two – Sunday, June 18

Photo by Michal Konkol via Riot Games

11am CT: VIT vs. SK

12pm CT: XL vs. FNC

1pm CT: MAD vs. G2

2pm CT: KOI vs. BDS

3pm CT: TH vs. AST

Day three – Monday, June 19

Photo via Riot Games

11am CT: XL vs. SK

12pm CT: BDS vs. AST

1pm CT: KOI vs. MAD

2pm CT: FNC vs. G2

3pm CT: VIT vs. TH

