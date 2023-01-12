The 2023 LEC Winter Season is right around the corner and League of Legends fans from around the world are raring to watch some exciting Summoner’s Rift action from some of the best Europe has to offer.

With a whole new format, new broadcast days, and three splits worth of play, the region has a lot of reasons to get excited. There are, however, plenty of different new details that fans must learn about the league before the season begins on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Here are all the features and aspects that you’ll need to know about the 2023 season.

The 2023 split dates

Starting in the 2023 Winter Split, the LEC will be played over three seasons with three-day game weeks from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Season finals will always be held on Sunday, and each split will last six weeks with the season finals taking place in August and September.

Side selection

Across the regular season in 2023, side selection will be randomly assigned by the LEC before the start of each season. Each team will have a minimum of four games on each side, ensuring competitive integrity for all involved.

Tiebreakers

Should three or more teams tie at the end of a split, their order will be decided by how they performed against all the other teams they are tied against. If the teams have the same number of games won against each other, then tiebreakers will be decided through their Strength of Victory (SoV) scores.

SoV is calculated by adding the SoV score of each victory. For example, a win against the No. 1 team in the standings counts for 10 SoV points, while a win against the last-placed team will only count for one point. Teams with a higher SoV score will be granted the higher seed.

Championship point breakdown

Because of the new split structure, changes to the championship point system have also been implemented. Winter and spring finishes will award the same number of points, but the summer will offer a bit more to give more incentive for teams to perform at their best to finish off the year.

Here is the full point breakdown for all three splits.

Winter/Spring Split

First – 120

Second – 100

Third – 80

Fourth – 60

Fifth – 50

Sixth – 40

Seventh – 30

Eighth – 20

Ninth – 10

10th – Five

Summer Split

First – 180

Second – 150

Third – 120

Fourth – 90

Fifth – 75

Sixth – 60

Seventh – 45

Eighth – 30

Ninth – 15

10th – Seven

Patch updates

Patches will update for stage play one calendar week after it goes live on the servers, and the league won’t be changing patches mid-phase. This means that the regular season will be played on the same patch, no matter what. Even though patches will occur in between the regular season and group stage, the patch on-stage will not change from the group stage until the end of playoffs.

The 2023 LEC Winter Split will begin on Jan. 21.