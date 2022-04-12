2022 EU Masters Spring Main Event: Scores, schedule, bracket

European Masters is the main tournament every aspiring League of Legends pro player is striving to reach and win before joining the LEC. That time has come again for those talents with the launch of the Spring tournament.

Karmine Corp is the double defending champions and reached the Main Event through a Play-In stage. It featured 16 teams who battled it out, and only four of them made it to the Main Event—Vitality.Bee, Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition, and Bifrost.

Now, they have been added in each group against three other teams from the amateur European leagues. The Main Event will kick off next Thursday, April 14 with the group stage. The format will see them play in a double-robin format and in best-of-one games. Half of the teams will advance to the playoffs following six days of series.

Here are the scores, standings, and everything else you need to know about the 2022 EU Masters Spring Main Event.

Group stage

Group A

Thursday, Apr. 14

10am CT: AGO Rogue vs. Vitality.Bee

11am CT: Crvena zvezda Esports vs. Eintracht Spandau

Saturday, Apr. 16

2pm CT: AGO ROGUE vs. Crvena zvezda Esports

3pm CT: Eintracht Spandau vs. Vitality.Bee

Sunday, Apr. 17

10am CT: Eintracht Spandau vs. AGO ROGUE

1pm CT: Vitality.Bee vs. Crvena zvezda Esports

Sunday, Apr. 24

10am CT: AGO ROGUE vs. Eintracht Spandau

11am CT: Crvena zvezda Esports vs. Vitality.Bee

12am CT: Vitality.Bee vs. Eintracht Spandau

1pm CT: Crvena zvezda Esports vs. AGO ROGUE

2pm CT: Eintracht Spandau vs. Crvena zvezda Esports

3pm CT: Vitality.Bee vs. AGO ROGUE

Group B

Friday, Apr. 15

11am CT: Team Phantasma vs. GamerLegion

1pm CT: X7 Esports vs. Karmine Corp

Saturday, Apr. 16

11am CT: Karmine Corp vs. Team Phantasma

1pm CT: GamerLegion vs. X7 Esports

Sunday, Apr. 17

11am CT: X7 Esports vs. Team Phantasma

2pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. GamerLegion

Friday, Apr. 22

10am CT: Team Phantasma vs. Karmine Corp

11am CT: X7 Esports vs. GamerLegion

12am CT: GamerLegion vs. Team Phantasma

1pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. X7 Esport

2pm CT: GamerLegion vs. Karmine Corp

3pm CT: Team Phantasma vs. X7 Esport

Group C

Thursday, Apr. 14

12am CT: Team BDS Academy vs. Team ESCA Gaming

3pm CT: Fnatic TQ vs. Bifrost

Friday, Apr. 15

12am CT: Team ESCA Gaming vs. Fnatic TQ

2pm CT: Bifrost vs. Team BDS Academy

Sunday, Apr. 17

12am CT: Team ESCA Gaming vs. Bifrost

3pm CT: Fnatic TQ vs. Team BDS Academy

Saturday, Apr. 23

10am CT: Bifrost vs. Fnatic TQ

11am CT: Team ESCA Gaming vs. Team BDS Academy

12am CT: Fnatic TQ vs. Team ESCA Gaming

1pm CT: Team BDS Academy vs. Bifrost

2pm CT: Bifrost vs. Team ESCA Gaming

3pm CT: Team BDS Academy vs. Fnatic TQ

Group D

Thursday, Apr. 14

1pm CT: Atleta Esport vs. LDLC OL

2pm CT: BISONS ECLUB vs. Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition

Friday, Apr. 15

10am CT: Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition vs. Atleta Esport

3pm CT: LDLC OL vs. BISONS ECLUB

Saturday, Apr. 16

10am CT: Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition vs. LDLC OL

12am CT: Atleta Esport vs. BISONS ECLUB

Thursday, Apr. 21

10am CT: BISONS ECLUB vs. LDLC OL

11am CT: Atleta Esport vs. Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition

12am CT: LDLC OL vs. Atleta Esport

1pm CT: Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition vs. BISONS ECLUB

2pm CT: BISONS ECLUB vs. Atleta Esport

3pm CT: LDLC OL vs. Unicorns of Love Edition

All screengrabs via Leaguepedia.