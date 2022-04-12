2022 EU Masters Spring Main Event: Scores, schedule, bracket

European Masters is the main tournament every aspiring League of Legends pro player is striving to reach and win before joining the LEC. That time has come again for those talents with the launch of the Spring tournament.
Karmine Corp is the double defending champions and reached the Main Event through a Play-In stage. It featured 16 teams who battled it out, and only four of them made it to the Main Event—Vitality.Bee, Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition, and Bifrost.
Now, they have been added in each group against three other teams from the amateur European leagues. The Main Event will kick off next Thursday, April 14 with the group stage. The format will see them play in a double-robin format and in best-of-one games. Half of the teams will advance to the playoffs following six days of series.
Here are the scores, standings, and everything else you need to know about the 2022 EU Masters Spring Main Event.
Group stage
Group A
Thursday, Apr. 14
- 10am CT: AGO Rogue vs. Vitality.Bee
- 11am CT: Crvena zvezda Esports vs. Eintracht Spandau
Saturday, Apr. 16
- 2pm CT: AGO ROGUE vs. Crvena zvezda Esports
- 3pm CT: Eintracht Spandau vs. Vitality.Bee
Sunday, Apr. 17
- 10am CT: Eintracht Spandau vs. AGO ROGUE
- 1pm CT: Vitality.Bee vs. Crvena zvezda Esports
Sunday, Apr. 24
- 10am CT: AGO ROGUE vs. Eintracht Spandau
- 11am CT: Crvena zvezda Esports vs. Vitality.Bee
- 12am CT: Vitality.Bee vs. Eintracht Spandau
- 1pm CT: Crvena zvezda Esports vs. AGO ROGUE
- 2pm CT: Eintracht Spandau vs. Crvena zvezda Esports
- 3pm CT: Vitality.Bee vs. AGO ROGUE
Group B
Friday, Apr. 15
- 11am CT: Team Phantasma vs. GamerLegion
- 1pm CT: X7 Esports vs. Karmine Corp
Saturday, Apr. 16
- 11am CT: Karmine Corp vs. Team Phantasma
- 1pm CT: GamerLegion vs. X7 Esports
Sunday, Apr. 17
- 11am CT: X7 Esports vs. Team Phantasma
- 2pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. GamerLegion
Friday, Apr. 22
- 10am CT: Team Phantasma vs. Karmine Corp
- 11am CT: X7 Esports vs. GamerLegion
- 12am CT: GamerLegion vs. Team Phantasma
- 1pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. X7 Esport
- 2pm CT: GamerLegion vs. Karmine Corp
- 3pm CT: Team Phantasma vs. X7 Esport
Group C
Thursday, Apr. 14
- 12am CT: Team BDS Academy vs. Team ESCA Gaming
- 3pm CT: Fnatic TQ vs. Bifrost
Friday, Apr. 15
- 12am CT: Team ESCA Gaming vs. Fnatic TQ
- 2pm CT: Bifrost vs. Team BDS Academy
Sunday, Apr. 17
- 12am CT: Team ESCA Gaming vs. Bifrost
- 3pm CT: Fnatic TQ vs. Team BDS Academy
Saturday, Apr. 23
- 10am CT: Bifrost vs. Fnatic TQ
- 11am CT: Team ESCA Gaming vs. Team BDS Academy
- 12am CT: Fnatic TQ vs. Team ESCA Gaming
- 1pm CT: Team BDS Academy vs. Bifrost
- 2pm CT: Bifrost vs. Team ESCA Gaming
- 3pm CT: Team BDS Academy vs. Fnatic TQ
Group D
Thursday, Apr. 14
- 1pm CT: Atleta Esport vs. LDLC OL
- 2pm CT: BISONS ECLUB vs. Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition
Friday, Apr. 15
- 10am CT: Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition vs. Atleta Esport
- 3pm CT: LDLC OL vs. BISONS ECLUB
Saturday, Apr. 16
- 10am CT: Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition vs. LDLC OL
- 12am CT: Atleta Esport vs. BISONS ECLUB
Thursday, Apr. 21
- 10am CT: BISONS ECLUB vs. LDLC OL
- 11am CT: Atleta Esport vs. Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition
- 12am CT: LDLC OL vs. Atleta Esport
- 1pm CT: Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition vs. BISONS ECLUB
- 2pm CT: BISONS ECLUB vs. Atleta Esport
- 3pm CT: LDLC OL vs. Unicorns of Love Edition
All screengrabs via Leaguepedia.