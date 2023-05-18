Hard carries: 2 players at MSI 2023 are averaging over 800 damage to champions per minute

The 2023 Mid-Season Invitational has showcased some of the best international rosters the competitive League of Legends scene has to offer. But even though each roster is full of talent in each position, their success is defined by how well their AD carry performs on a nightly basis.

Over the last month, two players have risen above the rest of their peers as the true carries of their respective organizations at MSI, racking up the highest average damage numbers in the tournament.

Bilibili Gaming’s rising star marksman Zhao “Elk” Jia-Hao currently leads all players at MSI with an average of 899 damage to champions per minute, while JD Gaming’s veteran icon Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk is close behind with an average of 847 damage per minute, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

Elk has been a standout performer for BLG in his first international event, holding 35.3 percent of his team’s total kills and 34.5 percent of his team’s total damage across 15 games. He has been on a tear since the start of the play-in stage, holding a perfect 4-0 record with Lucian. He does, however, have an equal 5-5 combined record on Aphelios and Jinx, who have quickly become the two constants in the bottom lane through the bracket stage.

As usual, Ruler has performed like the best AD carry at the tournament with 33.0 percent of his team’s total damage and 41.7 percent of his team’s total kills, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Game 1 Jinx: 9/0/3

Game 2 Jinx: 1/1/4

Game 3 Aphelios: 2/3/3

Game 4 Aphelios: 4/2/4

Game 5 Jinx: 12/1/3



Ruler with his bot lane kingdom! pic.twitter.com/Q0BCZmb7P0 — LPL (@lplenglish) May 18, 2023

In multiple games, including their most recent series against T1, JDG have built compositions to help keep the iconic marksman alive as he uses his expert knowledge of positioning to bide his time for the perfect moment to strike. His proficiency on Jinx and Aphelios has been on wide display for fans and opponents alike, with a combined 6-2 record on both champions and only a single loss on each.

Both players have helped elevate their team to new heights at this tournament and are the main targets for any opponents they face on stage. They might have other teammates who are just as deadly, but Elk and Ruler are the tips of the spear that has punctuated BLG and JDG’s success at the tournament so far.

