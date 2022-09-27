2 burst-heavy junglers targeted with nerfs in League Patch 12.19 preview

Not many champions are being hit with the nerf bat in League of Legends Patch 12.19 in comparison to how many are being buffed. Although at least seven champions are set to see their power increase with the release of Patch 12.19 next month, just two are on the table to be directly nerfed: Master Yi and Rek’Sai.

Lead balance designer on the Summoner’s Rift team at Riot Games Matt Leung-Harrison released the Patch 12.19 preview earlier today, showing off the full list of champions and items set to be buffed, nerfed, and adjusted in the patch.

A few changes to Off-Meta builds as well as some changes to various languishing champions. Mostly not trying to overhaul the practice environment, but addressing a few clearly weak champions and some that are outliers. pic.twitter.com/hhopKA7DfY — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) September 27, 2022

Although Master Yi and Rek’Sai are the only champions who are scheduled to be nerfed directly, plenty of other champions may be nerfed indirectly, since Eclipse is also going to be taken down a notch in the patch.

Eclipse is strongest on champions such as Graves, Jayce, Pantheon, Riven, and other attack damage-based bruisers, so players should expect their core builds to be altered or reduced in power when the patch launches. The item is also particularly strong for Rek’Sai, meaning the champion will receive multiple forms of nerfs in the patch.

Beyond nerfs, a mid-scope update to Syndra will ship with Patch 12.19. Syndra’s mid-scope update will completely overhaul her passive to revolve around a new mechanic: Splinters of Wrath. Syndra players will collect Splinters of Wrath throughout the course of a game, enhancing her core abilities based on how many splinters she’s collected.

Syndra is the only champion set to receive a major update in the patch, although more champions should be expected to be altered more drastically as the 2023 preseason approaches.

League Patch 12.19 is scheduled to release on Oct. 5, according to the game’s official patch schedule.