16 champions picked in LCS this week haven’t won a single game

League of Legends pro players, above all, worship the meta. Volatile as it is, the meta can change from week to week, especially when Riot Games pushes a fresh patch. From Feb. 15 to Feb 18, LCS saw 60 unique champions appear on the stage, and out of those 60 champions, 16 champions didn’t win a single game.

The most surprising picks that saw no success from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18 are Elise and Ashe as they are currently the two most dominant picks in pro play with 100 percent presence in LCS this week. But, out of 15 total games this week, Ashe and Elise saw action only in three games which all ended poorly for them.

According to pro matches site Gol.gg, Gnar, Ornn, Jinx, and Thresh, which hover between 47 and 20 percent presence in LCS, also didn’t have much fun on Summoner’s Rift as they failed to find a win this week.

Other champions that ended week four in a disappointing fashion were Jarvan IV, Nautilus, Graves, Tristana, Gwen, Soraka, Gangplank, LeBlanc, Orianna, Gragas, and Ryze. Although they have an abysmal win rate in LCS this week, you should know these champions were only picked once or twice throughout the week and lost. So, it’s not all bad news for these champions.

Honorable mention is Azir, who had 67 percent presence in LCS pro matches this week but only won one game, thus ending the week with a seven percent win rate.

Next week will also be played on League Patch 13.3, so we might see these champions have a bit more luck on Summoner’s Rift.