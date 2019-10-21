103 people didn’t get a single Worlds 2019 Pick’Em Correct

2,682 people walked away from the League of Legends Group Stage one step closer to a Perfect Pick’Em and the grand prize of all unlocking every Legendary Skin the game has to offer.

It is a tremendous feat that only a fraction of the three million participants managed to achieve and goes a long way to proving that there is such a thing as psychics out there in the League community.

It isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, however, for those taking part as if you look at the other end of the board you will notice that a measly 103 people didn’t get a single pick correct for the entire Group Stage. This number, being even rarer than those that got all the picks right, represents 0.0035 percent of the community, represents an achievement in itself.

If players were trying to achieve this from the start, imagine how their minds would have needed to work. They’d need to think as hard as the people trying to achieve Perfect Pick’ems and then flip the group to put the worst teams at the top and best at the bottom.

It likely means someone in the world has SK Telecom T1 as fourth in their group in Pick’ems. A thought that sends shivers down our spine.

Of course, there will be a chance to continue that trend later today when the Knockout Stage Pick’em portion goes live, so it will be interesting to see how many of those 0 point players can achieve the unthinkable and unsuccessfully predict a 50/50 matchup.